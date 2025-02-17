Northwest Asian Weekly

In February, matters of the heart are often pinned to Valentine’s Day.
FEATURED STORIES
Local Filipina American artist creates design for Seattle Kraken’s Lunar New Year theme night
Seattle Kraken’s Lunar New Year theme night, on Jan. 28, the eve of Lunar New Year, featured a special jersey design from local Filipina American visual artist, Shayla Hufana.
Wing Luke Museum to hold special 100th birthday celebration in honor of Wing Luke and his lasting legacy
Civil rights icon and community activist Wing Luke would have turned 100 on Feb. 18.
Study provides more information on allergies in Asian American children, but more research is needed
A recent study has found that Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) children have a higher risk than their white peers of developing allergic conditions, like asthma, food allergies, and eczema.
Bill to teach Asian American history in the classroom by 2029 introduced to WA Senate
Following years of collaboration with Washington state students, educators, community organizations, legislators, and other stakeholders, the Washington chapter of the Asian American, Native Hawai’ian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI)-focused group, Make Us Visible (MUV), has announced that a bill meant to integrate AANHPI history into the state’s classrooms has been introduced to the Washington State Senate.
Famous celebrity snakes that match their zodiac traits (and a few who are more slither than hiss)
People born in the Year of the Snake are known to be wise beyond their years, charming, and very resourceful.
Community
Tsuru for Solidarity finds new locale for Day of Remembrance event, after Pike Place Market cancellation
Chase Bank steps up efforts to chase away financial fraudsters
Local JACL chapter holds Day of Remembrance at Fairgrounds
Tsuru for Solidarity and La Resistencia to hold protest in honor of Day of Remembrance
Gabbard voted in as director of national intelligence, despite perceived sympathies with Russian president, deposed Syrian dictator
Over public objection, Council approves SPD use of “less-lethal” weapons
Chinese American WWII veteran Yuen Hop recovered and laid to rest
Names in the News
Dalai Lama’s elder brother, who led several rounds of talks with China, dies at 97
Golden Circle Honoree: Jackson Street Community Council
National News
A former aide to New York governors and her husband face new charges in foreign agent of China case
Modi and Trump’s friendly rapport may be tested as Indian prime minister visits Washington
Chinese-born U.S. citizen cleared of accusations that he acted as unregistered Chinese agent
Bipartisan bill to reunite Korean Americans with North Korean family members introduced to Senate
My Voice
When where you live matters
News Tips
