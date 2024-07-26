Seattle City Council position 8 candidates face off at A&NH/PI forum

Approximately 100 people attended the 12th Annual A&NH/PI Candidate Forum on Thursday, at the Chinese Information Service Center in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID).

The forum featured candidates vying for Seattle City Council Position 8, a key citywide role.

Incumbent Councilmember Tanya Woo faced challengers Alex Mercedes Rinck and Saunatina Sanchez. Tariq Yusuf, another candidate, did not attend, and Saul Patu had withdrawn from the race. (He will still appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot because he withdrew after King County’s deadline to be removed.)

The forum provided an opportunity for attendees to hear directly from the candidates about their positions on critical issues such as public safety, housing, and affordability.