ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

BannerBank

AdamSmith-Delivers

SoundTransit_EverettLinkExtension

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / Featured stories / Seattle City Council position 8 candidates face off at A&NH/PI forum

Seattle City Council position 8 candidates face off at A&NH/PI forum

By Leave a Comment

Approximately 100 people attended the 12th Annual A&NH/PI Candidate Forum on Thursday, at the Chinese Information Service Center in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID). 

Photo by Assunta Ng

The forum featured candidates vying for Seattle City Council Position 8, a key citywide role.

Incumbent Councilmember Tanya Woo faced challengers Alex Mercedes Rinck and Saunatina Sanchez. Tariq Yusuf, another candidate, did not attend, and Saul Patu had withdrawn from the race. (He will still appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot because he withdrew after King County’s deadline to be removed.) 

From left: Tanya Woo, Saunatina Sanchez, and Alexis Mercedes Rinck. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

The forum provided an opportunity for attendees to hear directly from the candidates about their positions on critical issues such as public safety, housing, and affordability. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *