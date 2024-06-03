Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001131 OPENS: 05/29/2024

ITB-Magnesium Chloride Dust Control Services

Sealed bids will be received for KC001107, TAXIWAY A11 REHABILITATION AND RECONSTRUCTION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 06/13/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract.

The work under the contract includes (1) Mill and overlay of asphalt pavement along Taxiway A11 from the Runway Safety Area Boundary to the Runway 32L threshold, (2) Asphalt pavement reconstruction along Taxiway A11 from the access roadway connector to the Runway Safety Area boundary, (3) Removal and replacement of 14 taxiway edge lights and the Runway Guard Lights.

Estimated contract price: $770,000.

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC001172, Planning, Engineering and Related Services to Develop a Long-Term Facilities Plan for Metro Contracted Services; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 11, 2024.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $320,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $825,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

BID DUE DATE: 05/30/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

CAPITAL CONSTRUCTION Fran Grepo 206-223-0623 KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Casa Madrona Boiler System Upgrades project located in Olympia, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KC001099 OPENS: 5/28/2024

RFP-Technical Services for Strategic Advisory and Industry Outreach

KC001145 OPENS: 6/4/2024

RFP-Evaluation Services of the Restorative Community Pathways (RCP) Process

KC001133 OPENS: 5/14/2024

Sandblasting and Painting Services

Proposals will be received for KC001166, Engineering Services for Eastrail Segment at I-90; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 3, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $2,943,135

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $8,571,775

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

Proposals will be received for KC001076, Project Specific Work Order Assessments and Improvements to Leachate Conveyance and Storage Systems for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 4, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $4,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

Sealed bids will be received for KC001132, GEOMEMBRANE INSTALLATION AND REPAIR WORK ORDER 2024; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on MAY 23, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

Work under this Contract will be issued on an on-call, work order basis. Work consists of general liner repair services, including but not limited to repair or replacement, and installation of landfill cover systems that may require cutting, grinding, heat sealing and vacuum and pressure testing of landfill liner materials, pipe penetration boot welding and repair with vacuum.

Estimated contract price: NTE $500,000

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 3% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Sealed bids will be received for KC000996, SP Division Control Building Fire Protection and Alarm system Upgrades; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 2:00:59 on 05/29/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 8% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: Improvements to the South Plant Division Control Building (DCB) Fire Protection System and Alarm System, HVAC system modifications, replace fire suppression system, install smoke detectors, improve seismic, and update lighting.

Estimated contract price: $893,511.00

Pre-Bid/Site Tour: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

King County Architectural and Engineering Roster and Small Works Roster

Suppliers interested in working with King County need to register at King County E-Procurement Supplier Portal. While registering you will be asked if you want to participate in either the Consultant Roster for architectural and engineering projects estimated to cost less than $500,000 or the Small Works Roster for construction projects valued at $350,000 or less. All that is required to join either of these rosters is to indicate “Yes” on your registration. Register online at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/registration

Effective July 1, 2024, King County will utilize the MRSC Roster for Small Public Works Roster project notifications. Projects include construction, building renovations, remodeling, alterations, and repairs. Categories and subcategories can be viewed on the MRSC Roster Website. Firms interested in Small Works Roster opportunities with King County should register online at: MRSCRosters.org

If you have any questions about the Consultant Roster or Small Works Roster, please contact Regina Sparano at rsparano@kingcounty.gov or 206-477-4807.

KC001106 OPENS: 5/22/2024

RFQ-Inquest Counsel Services (Supplemental)

BID DUE DATE: 05/22/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the 600 Building Electrical Upgrades project located in Tukwila, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

Sealed bids will be received for KC001155, EAST BASE UNDERGROUND STORAGE TANK (UST) IMPROVEMENTS AND ABOVEGROUND STORAGE TANK (AST) INSTALLATION (REBID); by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on MAY 15, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

The Work under this Contract includes, but not limited to, installation of new aboveground storage tanks (ASTs); cleaning, inspection, repair, and lining of existing fuel underground storage tanks (USTs); permanent closure-in-place of existing non-fuel USTs; installation of supplementary sacrificial anodes for cathodic protection of existing steel USTs; and concrete removal/repair as required for installation of supplementary cathodic protection for steel USTs and other UST appurtenance upgrades.

Estimated contract price: $1,300,000

There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Sealed bids will be received for KC001126, EAST LINK PASSENGER INTEGRATION BUS STOP IMPROVEMENTS 2024-2025 WORK ORDER: by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on MAY 21, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

Work under this Contract consists of construction improvements at various Metro Transit Facilities located throughout King County. Sites include, but are not limited to, sidewalks/roadways, traffic signals, transit bases, bus zones and park and ride lots. Work may include, but not limited to, clearing, excavation, removal, and disposal of existing site materials; placing, finishing, and curing of unreinforced and reinforced concrete slabs; paving with Portland cement concrete and/or asphalt concrete; construction of reinforced concrete retaining walls; bus stop amenities such as shelters, signage; electrical conduit supporting real time information signage and lighting; handrailing; landscaping and other miscellaneous site improvements.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract.

Estimated contract price: NTE $1,000,000

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

INVITATION FOR BID

Ventilation Work at The BLVD

Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at The BLVD Apartments, 2136 South 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032, a property with 135 units. Sealed bids are due at 4:00 pm on May 28, 2024. A pre-bid meeting will be held at The BLVD Apartments on May 13, 204 at 10:00 am at 2136 South 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org(206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 05/15/2024.

INVITATION FOR BID

Heat Pumps at The BLVD

Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades The BLVD Apartments, 2136 South 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032, a property with 135 units. Sealed bids are due at 4:00 pm on May 28, 2024. A pre-bid meeting will be held at The BLVD Apartments, 2136 South 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032, on May 13, 2024 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org(206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 05/15/2024.

Proposals will be received for KC001134, Engineering and Related Services for the Trolley Optimization Planning Project for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 28, 2024.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $250,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $400,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

Proposals will be received for KC001121, Program Manager/Owner Advisor Services for the Brightwater Facilities Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 4, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $6,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $20,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

Sealed bids will be received for KC001154, Duvall Slough Bridge #1136B REDECK; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 05/14/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 19%.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Brief Scope: This project provides for the improvement of Duvall Slough Bridge #1136B located on Woodinville-Duvall Road NE in King County by scarifying the deck, installing a modified concrete overlay, modifying existing expansion joints, rebuilding the approach fill road prism, and other work, all in accordance with the attached Plans, these Special Provisions, the Standard Specifications, the KCRDCS, and the WSDOT Standard Plans for Road, Bridge, and Municipal Construction.

Estimated contract price: $1,392,800

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001128 OPENS: 5/2/2024

RFP-Child Care Wage Boost Pilot Evaluation