Classifieds

Employment
Notice
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001171, Stormwater Services for the Sampling Roadway Runoff for 6PPD-Q Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 24, 2024.
This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through the Washington State Department of Ecology, and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.
In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 4% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001189, Engineering Services for Bow Lake Hillside Stabilization; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 1, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $191,839
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $300,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001150, Construction Management Services for the Rutledge Johnson Floodplain Reconnection Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 27, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price: $408,007.96
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001173 OPENS: 06/18/2024
RFP-Conference Space and Services
KC001153 OPENS: 06/11/2024
RFQ-Dewatering Polymer
KC001104 OPENS: 07/09/2024
Communities of Opportunity (COO) Learning Community (LC) Capacity Building Design
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001174, Coal Creek Trunk Upgrade – ReBid; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 07/16/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 25% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.
Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 17% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.
The conveyance project includes replacement and rehabilitation of the Coal Creek Trunk pipeline. Work includes trenchless, microtunneling, and open cut methods, pipe relining, stream restoration, parking lot restoration, construction of access roadway, trail improvements, decommissioning of existing sewer pipe and maintenance holes, environmental mitigation, planting, and wetland restoration.
Estimated contract price: $88,563,000.00
Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001183, REBID-14L/32R (SECONDARY) RUNWAY REHAB. AND TAXIWAY A4-B3 RECONFIGURATION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on June 11, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The work covered under these Contract Documents, known as the Runway 14L-32R Rehabilitation and Taxiway A4-B3 Reconfiguration will include demolition and removal of existing Taxiways A3, A4, and A8 West, construction of new Taxiways A3 and A4, reconstruction of Runway 14L-32R and Taxiway A3 and A5 intersections, and mill and overlay of Taxiways A2, A5, and A6 and the remaining portions of Runway 14L-32R. Additional work items will include drainage improvements including Cured-In-Place Pipe repair, new inlets and conveyance pipes, installation of bioretention swales, airfield electrical improvements including the replacement of airfield regulators, upgrading airfield lighting to LED fixtures, relocating miscellaneous airfield electrical infrastructure and associated airfield lighting, signage, and marking improvements.
Estimated contract price: $25,745,000 (Federal Total Bid Price $12,480,000)
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact
information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001140 OPENS: 06/03/2024
RFP-Pharmacy Benefit Consulting Services for Employee Health Plan
KC001184 OPENS: 06/06/2024
ITB-Special Needs Transportation Service
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001169, ASPHALT PAVING AND CONCRETE WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 on 6/13/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The work under this Contract will primarily involve asphalt paving repair and improvement work on the King County Parks Regional Trail System and parking lot facilities. The work includes, but is not limited to asphalt overlay, asphalt patching and repair, surfacing materials, crack sealing, pavement repair excavation including haul, grading and compaction of subgrade, pavement marking, concrete walkway, curbs, ADA ramps, chain link fence, signage, root barriers, root pruning/removal including base repair, bollards, wheel stops, erosion/water pollution control, and temporary traffic control.
Estimated contract price: $2,000,000
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001131 OPENS: 05/29/2024
ITB-Magnesium Chloride Dust Control Services
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001107, TAXIWAY A11 REHABILITATION AND RECONSTRUCTION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 06/13/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract.
The work under the contract includes (1) Mill and overlay of asphalt pavement along Taxiway A11 from the Runway Safety Area Boundary to the Runway 32L threshold, (2) Asphalt pavement reconstruction along Taxiway A11 from the access roadway connector to the Runway Safety Area boundary, (3) Removal and replacement of 14 taxiway edge lights and the Runway Guard Lights.
Estimated contract price: $770,000.
Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001172, Planning, Engineering and Related Services to Develop a Long-Term Facilities Plan for Metro Contracted Services; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 11, 2024.
This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $320,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $825,000
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311
BID DUE DATE: 05/30/24
BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM
CAPITAL CONSTRUCTION Fran Grepo 206-223-0623 KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Casa Madrona Boiler System Upgrades project located in Olympia, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001099 OPENS: 5/28/2024
RFP-Technical Services for Strategic Advisory and Industry Outreach
KC001145 OPENS: 6/4/2024
RFP-Evaluation Services of the Restorative Community Pathways (RCP) Process
KC001133 OPENS: 5/14/2024
Sandblasting and Painting Services
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001166, Engineering Services for Eastrail Segment at I-90; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 3, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $2,943,135
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $8,571,775
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001076, Project Specific Work Order Assessments and Improvements to Leachate Conveyance and Storage Systems for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 4, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price: $4,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001132, GEOMEMBRANE INSTALLATION AND REPAIR WORK ORDER 2024; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on MAY 23, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
Work under this Contract will be issued on an on-call, work order basis. Work consists of general liner repair services, including but not limited to repair or replacement, and installation of landfill cover systems that may require cutting, grinding, heat sealing and vacuum and pressure testing of landfill liner materials, pipe penetration boot welding and repair with vacuum.
Estimated contract price: NTE $500,000
There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 3% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC000996, SP Division Control Building Fire Protection and Alarm system Upgrades; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 2:00:59 on 05/29/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 8% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Scope: Improvements to the South Plant Division Control Building (DCB) Fire Protection System and Alarm System, HVAC system modifications, replace fire suppression system, install smoke detectors, improve seismic, and update lighting.
Estimated contract price: $893,511.00
Pre-Bid/Site Tour: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
King County Architectural and Engineering Roster and Small Works Roster
Suppliers interested in working with King County need to register at King County E-Procurement Supplier Portal. While registering you will be asked if you want to participate in either the Consultant Roster for architectural and engineering projects estimated to cost less than $500,000 or the Small Works Roster for construction projects valued at $350,000 or less. All that is required to join either of these rosters is to indicate “Yes” on your registration. Register online at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/registration
Effective July 1, 2024, King County will utilize the MRSC Roster for Small Public Works Roster project notifications. Projects include construction, building renovations, remodeling, alterations, and repairs. Categories and subcategories can be viewed on the MRSC Roster Website. Firms interested in Small Works Roster opportunities with King County should register online at: MRSCRosters.org
If you have any questions about the Consultant Roster or Small Works Roster, please contact Regina Sparano at rsparano@kingcounty.gov or 206-477-4807.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001106 OPENS: 5/22/2024
RFQ-Inquest Counsel Services (Supplemental)
BID DUE DATE: 05/22/24
BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM
KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the 600 Building Electrical Upgrades project located in Tukwila, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001155, EAST BASE UNDERGROUND STORAGE TANK (UST) IMPROVEMENTS AND ABOVEGROUND STORAGE TANK (AST) INSTALLATION (REBID); by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on MAY 15, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
The Work under this Contract includes, but not limited to, installation of new aboveground storage tanks (ASTs); cleaning, inspection, repair, and lining of existing fuel underground storage tanks (USTs); permanent closure-in-place of existing non-fuel USTs; installation of supplementary sacrificial anodes for cathodic protection of existing steel USTs; and concrete removal/repair as required for installation of supplementary cathodic protection for steel USTs and other UST appurtenance upgrades.
Estimated contract price: $1,300,000
There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001126, EAST LINK PASSENGER INTEGRATION BUS STOP IMPROVEMENTS 2024-2025 WORK ORDER: by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on MAY 21, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
Work under this Contract consists of construction improvements at various Metro Transit Facilities located throughout King County. Sites include, but are not limited to, sidewalks/roadways, traffic signals, transit bases, bus zones and park and ride lots. Work may include, but not limited to, clearing, excavation, removal, and disposal of existing site materials; placing, finishing, and curing of unreinforced and reinforced concrete slabs; paving with Portland cement concrete and/or asphalt concrete; construction of reinforced concrete retaining walls; bus stop amenities such as shelters, signage; electrical conduit supporting real time information signage and lighting; handrailing; landscaping and other miscellaneous site improvements.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract.
Estimated contract price: NTE $1,000,000
Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
INVITATION FOR BID
Ventilation Work at The BLVD
Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at The BLVD Apartments, 2136 South 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032, a property with 135 units. Sealed bids are due at 4:00 pm on May 28, 2024. A pre-bid meeting will be held at The BLVD Apartments on May 13, 204 at 10:00 am at 2136 South 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org(206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 05/15/2024.
INVITATION FOR BID
Heat Pumps at The BLVD
Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades The BLVD Apartments, 2136 South 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032, a property with 135 units. Sealed bids are due at 4:00 pm on May 28, 2024. A pre-bid meeting will be held at The BLVD Apartments, 2136 South 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032, on May 13, 2024 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org(206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 05/15/2024.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001134, Engineering and Related Services for the Trolley Optimization Planning Project for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 28, 2024.
This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $250,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $400,000
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001121, Program Manager/Owner Advisor Services for the Brightwater Facilities Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 4, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $6,000,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $20,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001154, Duvall Slough Bridge #1136B REDECK; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 05/14/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 19%.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Brief Scope: This project provides for the improvement of Duvall Slough Bridge #1136B located on Woodinville-Duvall Road NE in King County by scarifying the deck, installing a modified concrete overlay, modifying existing expansion joints, rebuilding the approach fill road prism, and other work, all in accordance with the attached Plans, these Special Provisions, the Standard Specifications, the KCRDCS, and the WSDOT Standard Plans for Road, Bridge, and Municipal Construction.
Estimated contract price: $1,392,800
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001128 OPENS: 5/2/2024
RFP-Child Care Wage Boost Pilot Evaluation
Comments
Robert Atherton says
We subscribed to the Seattle Chinese Post for many years. Is this publication still available for annual subscriptions in printed media, mailed weekly?
Thank you,
Robert and Yeh Chow Atherton
Northwest Asian Weekly says
Hi Robert. Yes, it is still available. Please contact our office at 206-223-5559. Thank you for reading!