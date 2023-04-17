ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Community Calendar

Present – May 29, 2023
EXHIBITIONS: Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth
Seattle Art Museum
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
https://seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/ikat
Present – Jul 31, 2023
EXHIBIT: Be Water My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee
The Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
https://www.wingluke.org/exhibit-be-water-my-friend
Present – Sep 18, 2023
Thu-Sun, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration
The Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
wingluke.org
Present – Mar 17, 2024
EXHIBIT: Nobody Lives Here
New Dialogues Initiative Gallery at Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
https://www.wingluke.org/nobodyliveshere
April 19, 2023
Wed,  7:00pm – 8:30pm
Washin Kai Presents “Visions of the Katsura Imperial Villa” with Professor Ken Oshima
Gowen Hall (GWN) Room 301, UW
https://tinyurl.com/Katsura2023
April 19, 2023
Wed,  7:00pm – 8:00pm
Meditation and Relaxation Workshop
Free Chinese language meditation program
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/64081c724eda9553005cab0c
Apr 22 – 23, 2023
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
International Children’s Festival
Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109
http://childrensfest.tacawa.org/
April 24, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom
To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
Apr 27 – 30, 2023
Seattle/King County Clinic – Free healthcare
Seattle Center
A limited number of admission tickets are distributed, beginning at 5:30 AM, on a first-come, first-served basis (one ticket per person) in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center
https://seattlecenter.org/patients/
Apr 29, 2023
  
World Tai Chi Qigong Day
Seattle Chinese Garden
6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
https://www.seattlechinesegarden.org/events/world-tai-chi-qigong-day
May 1, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
May 6, 2023
Sat, 11am-5pm
Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://bit.ly/3L78Zxh
May 6, 2023
Sat, 11am – 5pm
Children’s Day Festival (Kodomo no Hi)
Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA
1414 S Weller St Suite C, Seattle, WA 98144
https://www.jcccw.org/kodomo-no-hi/
May 8, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
May 13, 2023
Sat, 5:00pm
Korean Music Association’s 43rd Annual Concert
Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall
200 University St, Seattle, WA 98101
Admissions are Free
https://www.seattlesymphony.org/en/benaroyahall/bh-calendar/2022-2023/kma43
May 13 – 14, 2023
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
BonsaiFEST
Pacific Bonsai Museum
2515 S 336th St., Federal Way, WA 98001
https://pacificbonsaimuseum.org/events/bonsai-fest-2023/
May 13 – 14, 2023
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Peony Festival
Seattle Chinese Garden
6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
https://www.seattlechinesegarden.org/events/peony-festival-1
May 17, 2023
Wed,  7:00pm – 8:00pm
Meditation and Relaxation Workshop
Free Chinese language meditation program
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/64081c724eda9553005cab0c
May 18, 2023
Thu, 11:30am – 1:00pm
Dr. Austin Huang, noted composer with Benaroya Hall Concert, “Reborn: The Audible, US – China”
For zoom link contact rotaryofseattleid@gmail.com
http://seattleidrotary.org/
May 20, 2023
A Glimpse of China – Seattle Chinese Culture & Arts Festival
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/a-glimpse-of-china
May 20, 2023
Rainier Dragon Boat Festival 2023
Thea’s Park, Tacoma WA
https://www.tacomadragonboat.org/rdbf/
May 26 – 29, 2023
Northwest Folklife Festival
Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/festivals/northwest-folklife
June 3, 2023
11:00am-6:00pm
June 4, 2023
12;00pm-6:00pm
Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival
Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/pagdiriwang-philippine-festival
June 21, 2023
Wed,  7:00pm – 8:00pm
Meditation and Relaxation Workshop
Free Chinese language meditation program
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/64081c724eda9553005cab0c
August 12 – 13, 2023
Seattle Arab Festival
Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/seattle-arab-festival
August 26 – 27, 2023
Tibet Fest
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/tibet-fest
September 11, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
September 25, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
October 2, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
October 16, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
October 30, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
November 4, 2023
Seattle Hmong New Year
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/hmong-new-year
November 6, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
November 11, 2023
Diwali: Lights of India
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/diwali-lights-of-india
November 13, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
November 27, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
December 4, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html
December 11, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.publicsafetysurvey.org/index.html

 