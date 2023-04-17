Community Calendar

Have an event to promote? Please send us the details to info@nwasianweekly.com.

Present – May 29, 2023



EXHIBITIONS: Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth

Seattle Art Museum

1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

https://seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/ikat



Present – Jul 31, 2023



EXHIBIT: Be Water My Friend : The Teachings of Bruce Lee

The Wing Luke Museum

719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104

Present – Sep 18, 2023

Thu-Sun, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.



Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration

The Wing Luke Museum

719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104

wingluke.org

Present – Mar 17, 2024

EXHIBIT: Nobody Lives Here

New Dialogues Initiative Gallery at Wing Luke Museum



https://ww w.wingluke.org/ nobodyliveshere 719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104



April 19, 2023

Wed, 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Washin Kai Presents “Visions of the Katsura Imperial Villa” with Professor Ken Oshima

Gowen Hall (GWN) Room 301, UW

https://tinyurl.com/Katsura2023

April 19, 2023

Wed, 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Meditation and Relaxation Workshop

Free Chinese language meditation program



17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058

Apr 22 – 23, 2023

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

International Children’s Festival



305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

April 24, 2023

Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues



To sign up, visit: Meetings are held virtually via zoomTo sign up, visit: https://www.pub licsafetysurvey .org/index.html

Apr 27 – 30, 2023

Seattle/King County Clinic – Free healthcare



A limited number of admission tickets are distributed, beginning at 5:30 AM, on a first-come, first-served basis (one ticket per person) in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center

Apr 29, 2023

10:00 am 11:30 am

World Tai Chi Qigong Day

Seattle Chinese Garden



https://www.seattlechinesegarden.org/events/world-tai-chi-qigong-day 6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106

Seattle Chinese Garden May 1, 2023

Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues

Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub licsafetysurvey .org/index.html

May 6, 2023

Sat, 11am-5pm

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

Armory Food & Event Hall, Sea ttle Center

https://bit.ly/3L78Zxh

May 6, 2023

Sat, 11am – 5pm

Children’s Day Festival (Kodomo no Hi)



1414 S Weller St Suite C, Seattle, WA 98144

May 8, 2023

Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues

Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub licsafetysurvey .org/index.html



May 13, 2023

Sat, 5:00pm

Korean Music Association’s 43rd Annual Concert

Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall

200 University St, Seattle, WA 98101

Admissions are Free

https://www.seattlesymphony.org/en/benaroyahall/bh-calendar/2022-2023/kma43

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

BonsaiFEST



2515 S 336th St., Federal Way, WA 98001

May 13 – 14, 2023

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Peony Festival

Seattle Chinese Garden

6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106

https://www.seattlechinesegarden.org/events/peony-festival-1

May 17, 2023

Wed, 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Meditation and Relaxation Workshop

Free Chinese language meditation program



17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058

May 18, 2023

Thu, 11:30am – 1:00pm



May 20, 2023



A Glimpse of China – Seattle Chinese Culture & Arts Festival

Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center

https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/a-glimpse-of-china

May 20, 2023

Rainier Dragon Boat Festival 2023

Thea’s Park, Tacoma WA

https://www.tacomadragonboat.org/rdbf/

Northwest Folklife Festival

Seattle Center

https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/festivals/northwest-folklife

11:00am-6:00pm

June 4, 2023

12;00pm-6:00pm

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center

https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/pagdiriwang-philippine-festival

Wed, 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Meditation and Relaxation Workshop

Free Chinese language meditation program



17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058

August 12 – 13, 2023

Seattle Arab Festival

Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center

https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/seattle-arab-festival

Tibet Fest

Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center

https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/tibet-fest

