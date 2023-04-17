Community Calendar

Have an event to promote? Please send us the details to info@nwasianweekly.com.
Present – May 29, 2023
EXHIBITIONS: Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth
Seattle Art Museum
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
https://seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/ikat
Seattle Art Museum
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
https://seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/ikat
Present – Jul 31, 2023
EXHIBIT: Be Water My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee
The Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
https://
www.wingluke.or g/exhibit-be-wa ter-my-friend
The Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
https://
Present – Sep 18, 2023
Thu-Sun, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Thu-Sun, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration
The Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
wingluke.org
The Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
wingluke.org
Present – Mar 17, 2024
EXHIBIT: Nobody Lives Here
New Dialogues Initiative Gallery at Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
https://ww
w.wingluke.org/ nobodyliveshere
New Dialogues Initiative Gallery at Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
https://ww
April 19, 2023
Wed, 7:00pm – 8:30pm
Wed, 7:00pm – 8:30pm
Washin Kai Presents “Visions of the Katsura Imperial Villa” with Professor Ken Oshima
Gowen Hall (GWN) Room 301, UW
https://tinyurl.com/Katsura2023
Gowen Hall (GWN) Room 301, UW
https://tinyurl.com/Katsura2023
April 19, 2023
Wed, 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Wed, 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Meditation and Relaxation Workshop
Free Chinese language meditation program
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058
https://kc
ls.bibliocommon s.com/events/64 081c724eda95530 05cab0c
Free Chinese language meditation program
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058
https://kc
Apr 22 – 23, 2023
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
International Children’s Festival
Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109
http://chi
ldrensfest.taca wa.org/
Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109
http://chi
April 24, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom
To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom
To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
Apr 27 – 30, 2023
Seattle/King County Clinic – Free healthcare
Seattle Center
A limited number of admission tickets are distributed, beginning at 5:30 AM, on a first-come, first-served basis (one ticket per person) in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center
https://s
eattlecenter.or g/patients/
Seattle Center
A limited number of admission tickets are distributed, beginning at 5:30 AM, on a first-come, first-served basis (one ticket per person) in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center
https://s
Apr 29, 2023
World Tai Chi Qigong Day
Seattle Chinese Garden
6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
https://www.seattlechinesegarden.org/events/world-tai-chi-qigong-day
Seattle Chinese Garden
6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
https://www.seattlechinesegarden.org/events/world-tai-chi-qigong-day
May 1, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
May 6, 2023
Sat, 11am-5pm
Sat, 11am-5pm
Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration
Armory Food & Event Hall, Sea
ttle Center
https://bit.ly/3L78Zxh
Armory Food & Event Hall, Sea
https://bit.ly/3L78Zxh
May 6, 2023
Sat, 11am – 5pm
Sat, 11am – 5pm
Children’s Day Festival (Kodomo no Hi)
Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA
1414 S Weller St Suite C, Seattle, WA 98144
https://ww
w.jcccw.org/kod omo-no-hi/
Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA
1414 S Weller St Suite C, Seattle, WA 98144
https://ww
May 8, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
May 13, 2023
Sat, 5:00pm
Sat, 5:00pm
Korean Music Association’s 43rd Annual Concert
Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall
200 University St, Seattle, WA 98101
Admissions are Free
https://www.seattlesymphony.org/en/benaroyahall/bh-calendar/2022-2023/kma43
Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall
200 University St, Seattle, WA 98101
Admissions are Free
https://www.seattlesymphony.org/en/benaroyahall/bh-calendar/2022-2023/kma43
May 13 – 14, 2023
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
BonsaiFEST
Pacific Bonsai Museum
2515 S 336th St., Federal Way, WA 98001
https://pa
cificbonsaimuse um.org/events/b onsai-fest-2023 /
Pacific Bonsai Museum
2515 S 336th St., Federal Way, WA 98001
https://pa
May 13 – 14, 2023
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Peony Festival
Seattle Chinese Garden
6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
https://www.seattlechinesegarden.org/events/peony-festival-1
Seattle Chinese Garden
6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
https://www.seattlechinesegarden.org/events/peony-festival-1
May 17, 2023
Wed, 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Wed, 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Meditation and Relaxation Workshop
Free Chinese language meditation program
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058
https://kc
ls.bibliocommon s.com/events/64 081c724eda95530 05cab0c
Free Chinese language meditation program
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058
https://kc
May 18, 2023
Thu, 11:30am – 1:00pm
Thu, 11:30am – 1:00pm
Dr. Austin Huang, noted composer with Benaroya Hall Concert, “Reborn: The Audible, US – China”
For zoom link contact rotaryof
seattleid@gmail .com
http://seat
tleidrotary.org /
For zoom link contact rotaryof
http://seat
May 20, 2023
A Glimpse of China – Seattle Chinese Culture & Arts Festival
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/a-glimpse-of-china
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/a-glimpse-of-china
May 20, 2023
Rainier Dragon Boat Festival 2023
Thea’s Park, Tacoma WA
https://www.tacomadragonboat.org/rdbf/
Thea’s Park, Tacoma WA
https://www.tacomadragonboat.org/rdbf/
May 26 – 29, 2023
Northwest Folklife Festival
Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/festivals/northwest-folklife
Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/festivals/northwest-folklife
June 3, 2023
11:00am-6:00pm
June 4, 2023
12;00pm-6:00pm
11:00am-6:00pm
June 4, 2023
12;00pm-6:00pm
Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival
Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/pagdiriwang-philippine-festival
Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/pagdiriwang-philippine-festival
June 21, 2023
Wed, 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Wed, 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Meditation and Relaxation Workshop
Free Chinese language meditation program
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058
https://kc
ls.bibliocommon s.com/events/64 081c724eda95530 05cab0c
Free Chinese language meditation program
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton WA 98058
https://kc
August 12 – 13, 2023
Seattle Arab Festival
Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/seattle-arab-festival
Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/seattle-arab-festival
August 26 – 27, 2023
Tibet Fest
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/tibet-fest
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/tibet-fest
September 11, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
September 25, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
October 2, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
October 16, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
October 30, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
November 4, 2023
Seattle Hmong New Year
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/hmong-new-year
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/hmong-new-year
November 6, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
November 11, 2023
Diwali: Lights of India
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/diwali-lights-of-india
Armory Food & Event Hall, Seattle Center
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/diwali-lights-of-india
November 13, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
November 27, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
December 4, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
December 11, 2023
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Mon, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
“Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub
licsafetysurvey .org/index.html
Meetings are held virtually via zoom. To sign up, visit: https://www.pub