Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001186, Work Order Construction Management Services for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 7, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

SR-0000225959 OPENS: 7/23/2024

Vehicle / Vessel Licensing Subagent – North Bend

The close date for this solicitation has been revised from July 8, 2024, to a new close date of July 23, 2024 – 2:00 p.m. PT.

Please contact the Contract Specialist for more information on this procurement. Michelle Poste, michelle.poste@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9303

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001201, Harbor Island Roof Replacement Project; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 07/23/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 7% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: Overlaying new roofing membrane over existing roofing. Repairs and adjustments to

items affected by roof overlay. Installation of fall protection equipment.

Estimated contract price: $2,101,044.00

Pre-Bid Conference: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001193, Permitting Abatement and Hazardous Materials Services Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 7/23/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: Work includes performing incidental testing, monitoring, inspection, and abatement of hazardous materials at various sites and superintendence to perform emergency and code abatement services at project sites authorized by the Owner.

Estimated contract price: $700,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001192, Program Engineering Services for Offsite Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 14, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $5,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $110,000,000

This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: July 3, 2024

Prospective proposers can view more details including the detailed Scope of Work, Evaluation Criteria, and Submittal Requirements at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001195 OPENS: 07/15/2024

RFP-Harborview Bond Program Insurance Broker-Administrator Services

KC001202 OPENS: 07/18/2024

ITB-Heavy Lift Rotary Aircraft

KC001207 OPENS: 07/18/2024

RFP-State Advocacy Consultant

KC001025 OPENS: 07/25/2024

RFP-Receiving, Processing and Marketing of Recycled Materials

KC001113 OPENS: 7/19/2024

RFP-Traffic Count Program Consultant

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001210, Telecom & Network Cabling Work Order 2024-2026; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on JULY 18, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 3% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 2% of the Contract Price.

Good Faith Efforts to meet the voluntary goals are required.

The Contractor will provide design, installation, scheduled repair, emergency repair, move/add/change services, training, consultation, quotes, walk-throughs, documentation, and procurement required to support the King County Telecommunication and Data Network inside and outside cabling infrastructure needs.

Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)



Electrical Services Contract

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: JULY 18, 2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

KCHA is soliciting bids for Electrical Services for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, July 18, 2024 by 2 p.m. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email June 27, 2024. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001157 OPENS: 07/16/2024

Bus Paint and Related Products

Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 6/27/2024 at 11:30 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001146 OPENS: 07/09/2024

RFP-Urinalysis Testing Services

KC001182 OPENS: 06/27/2024

Anti Oppression Training

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001190, Small Generators Replacement – Group 1 – ReBid; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 07/10/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Good Faith Efforts to meet the voluntary goals are required.

Replace small standby power generators and associated systems at Lake City, Ballad, Norfolk, and Montlake regulator stations.

Estimated contract price: $1,472,726.00 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations.

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001196, FSS Building HVAC Replacement & Solar Array; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:59 pm on JULY 16, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.

Design and construction services for FSS solar array and HVAC system replacement projects. This project will replace the existing HVAC system and add a solar array at the FAA FSS building.

Estimated contract price: $550,000.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001175, Engineering Services for the Berrydale Bridge Corridor Safety Improvement; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 15, 2024.

This project-specific, cost-plus fixed fee contract is be funded, in part, by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and applicable federal requirements apply.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation for this federally funded work shall be at least 19% of Phase 1.

King County solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in land surveying; civil and structural engineering design; Geotechnical, hydraulic/geomorphic, and hydrology engineering; Real property acquisition and relocation.

King County reserves the right to amend the terms of this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.

Project Description: Phase 1 work to be performed by the consultant consists of preparing a Concept Development Report and preliminary engineering design for the Berrydale Bridge Corridor Safety Improvement Project. It includes, evaluating the recommended design alternative from the County prepared Draft Planning Level Feasibility Study Report, developing and evaluating one additional alternative, recommending the preferred alternative to advance the preliminary design for structural and traffic improvements on Kent-Black Diamond Road SE. The major features of the project are as follows. Replacing the existing Berrydale Overcrossing Bridge No. 3086OX and Jenkins Creek Culvert and improving the interconnected roadway. Land surveying and project base map preparation. Right-of-way need determination and plan preparation. Structural design for the replacement bridges and retaining walls. Civil design for the traffic and roadway improvements. Geotechnical, environmental, hydraulic/geomorphic, and hydrologic analysis to support the design. Real property acquisition and relocation. Mitigation plan for construction and permanent impacts.

King County reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm for any subsequent phases associated with this project.

Estimated start date of Phase 1 is October 1, 2024. Estimated completion date of Phase 1 is January 31, 2025.

Evaluation Criteria: Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria: 1) Qualification of Proposed Project Manager, 2) Qualifications/Expertise of Firm, 3) Ability to meet schedule, 4) Approach to project, 5) Familiarity with WSDOT/FHWA standards, 6) Past Performance/References, 7) Approach to meet the DBE goal. Interviews: Will be conducted with three or more of the most highly qualified consultants following submission and evaluation of proposals.

Submittals shall be submitted electronically through the County’s E-Procurement system no later than 12:00 PM on July 15, 2024. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the ADA, commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing jsebero@kingcounty.gov or by calling collect Jenny Sebero, 206-263-5738

Title VI Statement: King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: June 13, 2024 and June 20, 2024

Prospective proposers can view more details including the detailed Scope of Work, Evaluation Criteria, and Submittal Requirements at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001187, WORK ORDER CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT FOR TRANSIT FACILITIES; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 15, 2024.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

SR-0000225959 OPENS: 07/08/2024

Vehicle / Vessel Licensing Subagent- North Bend

Please contact the Contract Specialist for more information on this procurement.

Michelle Poste; michelle.poste@kingcounty.gov; 206-263-9303

KC001148 OPENS: 06/27/2024

Technical Assistance to Support Compost Use in King Count

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001188, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering Services for Wastewater Treatment Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 11, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001179, Demolition, Abatement, and Well Decommissioning Work Order Contract; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 07/09/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: furnish all labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform demolition, lead and asbestos abatement, and well decommissioning at various sites.

Estimated contract price: $3,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001167, BROAD STREET TRACTION POWER SUBSTATION EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 07/09/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00 for details.

The Work required under this Contract includes, but is not limited to, removal of existing equipment, procurement, and installation of replacement DC traction power equipment, 125VDC equipment, remote input/output (I/O), updating existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, cabling and miscellaneous electrical hardware as well as testing, commissioning, startup and training. Structural upgrades, including column reinforcing, concrete curbs and equipment anchorage will be required to accommodate the heavier weight of the new equipment.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this Contract.

There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this Contract.

Estimated contract price: $3,230,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001178, Building Envelope Repair and Waterproofing Work Order Contract; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 p.m. on July 2, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

Work under this contract will be issued on an on-call, work order basis. Work may include but not be limited to structural and architectural building repairs, coating, caulking, cleaning, flashing, 3-course membrane sealing, seam and tear repair, metal fascia and copings incidental heating, ventilation, and air conditioning upgrades, skylight replacement, single ply, hot mopped, cold applied techniques, modified bitumen, metal, or coated roofing systems waterproofing, roof repair and other required building envelope maintenance work on facilities maintained by the County.

Estimated contract price: NTE $2,000,000

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

BID DUE DATE: 06/27/24

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Juanita Court Site Improvements project located in Kirkland, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001168, 2024 Countywide Pavement Preservation by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 on June 27, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Brief Scope: Provides for the improvement of 6.89 miles of roadway in the Cities of Beaux Arts Village, Black Diamond, Normandy Park, and unincorporated King County by grading gravel shoulders, removal of pavement markings, raised pavement markers, and a concrete driveway, planning bituminous surfaces, pavement repair excavation, placing crushed surfacing, paving with hot mix asphalt, erosion control, installing rumble strips, video detection cameras and induction loop replacement in conjunction with WSDOT inspections, other adjustments as needed, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $3,989,697.50

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

BID DUE DATE: 06/25/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Casa Madrona Boiler System Upgrades project located in Olympia, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

BID DUE DATE: 06/26/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Central Office 600 Building Canopy project located in Tukwila, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001124 OPENS: 06/21/2024

RFP-Livescan Fingerprint Kiosks

KC01122 OPENS: 06/25/2024

Vehicle Lifts and Lift Repair

KC001136 OPENS: 07/11/2024

RFP-457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan Administration and Record Keeping Services

KC001073 OPENS: 07/11/2024

Security Solution for Transit Control Center

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001180, HEALTH THROUGH HOUSING CAPITOL HILL TENANT IMPROVEMENT AND REPAIRS; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on 6/25/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work on this project consists of tenant improvements and repairs to the full

building and site. Work includes but is not limited to creating office and support spaces in the

basement and first level, exterior repairs of building envelope, foundation wall waterproofing, new walking surfaces at entry plaza, east access ramp, and roof deck, interior repairs to partitions from prior water damage, finishes, plumbing fixtures, MEP systems and all associated work as described in the Contract Documents.

Estimated contract price: $2,470,900

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001171, Stormwater Services for the Sampling Roadway Runoff for 6PPD-Q Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 24, 2024.

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through the Washington State Department of Ecology, and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 4% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001189, Engineering Services for Bow Lake Hillside Stabilization; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 1, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $191,839

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $300,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001150, Construction Management Services for the Rutledge Johnson Floodplain Reconnection Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 27, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $408,007.96

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001173 OPENS: 06/18/2024

RFP-Conference Space and Services

KC001153 OPENS: 06/11/2024

RFQ-Dewatering Polymer

KC001104 OPENS: 07/09/2024

Communities of Opportunity (COO) Learning Community (LC) Capacity Building Design

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001174, Coal Creek Trunk Upgrade – ReBid; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 07/16/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 25% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 17% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

The conveyance project includes replacement and rehabilitation of the Coal Creek Trunk pipeline. Work includes trenchless, microtunneling, and open cut methods, pipe relining, stream restoration, parking lot restoration, construction of access roadway, trail improvements, decommissioning of existing sewer pipe and maintenance holes, environmental mitigation, planting, and wetland restoration.

Estimated contract price: $88,563,000.00

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001183, REBID-14L/32R (SECONDARY) RUNWAY REHAB. AND TAXIWAY A4-B3 RECONFIGURATION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on June 11, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The work covered under these Contract Documents, known as the Runway 14L-32R Rehabilitation and Taxiway A4-B3 Reconfiguration will include demolition and removal of existing Taxiways A3, A4, and A8 West, construction of new Taxiways A3 and A4, reconstruction of Runway 14L-32R and Taxiway A3 and A5 intersections, and mill and overlay of Taxiways A2, A5, and A6 and the remaining portions of Runway 14L-32R. Additional work items will include drainage improvements including Cured-In-Place Pipe repair, new inlets and conveyance pipes, installation of bioretention swales, airfield electrical improvements including the replacement of airfield regulators, upgrading airfield lighting to LED fixtures, relocating miscellaneous airfield electrical infrastructure and associated airfield lighting, signage, and marking improvements.

Estimated contract price: $25,745,000 (Federal Total Bid Price $12,480,000)

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact

information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001140 OPENS: 06/03/2024

RFP-Pharmacy Benefit Consulting Services for Employee Health Plan

KC001184 OPENS: 06/06/2024

ITB-Special Needs Transportation Service