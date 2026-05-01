Classifieds

Whether you are looking to serve as a prime, consultant, or subcontractor, this event provides valuable insight into upcoming opportunities and how to position your firm for success.

This free event is designed to expand access to upcoming public contracts and provide teaming opportunities between major firms and small, locally owned businesses for future King County procurements.

King County invites small businesses, minority- and women-owned firms, contractors and consultants, to attend our annual in-person Contractor Outreach & Networking Event.

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

This project will include the improvement of 10th Ave SW from SW 112th St to SW 116th St in King County by clearing and grubbing; roadway excavation; removing asphalt pavement, gravel surface, curbs, pavement markings, block wall; grading; installing drainage improvements; constructing cement concrete curb, gutter, sidewalk, ADA ramps, and raised crosswalk; hot mix asphalt pre-leveling and overlay; erosion control; installing painted and plastic pavement markings, temporary traffic control, landscaping, and other work.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This AGREEMENT is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Sealed bids will be received for KC001625, WHITE CENTER PEDESTRIAN SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS ; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 4/14/2026 . Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Proposals will be received for KC001624, Comprehensive Infrastructure Assessment of Facilities, Equipment, and Systems for Solid Waste Division ; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 1:30 PM on April 29, 2026.

Whether you are looking to serve as a prime, consultant, or subcontractor, this event provides valuable insight into upcoming opportunities and how to position your firm for success.

This free event is designed to expand access to upcoming public contracts and provide teaming opportunities between major firms and small, locally owned businesses for future King County procurements.

King County invites small businesses, minority- and women-owned firms, contractors and consultants, to attend our annual in-person Contractor Outreach & Networking Event.

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s

Proposals will be received for KC001623, Engineering Services for SE High Point Way Culvert Replacement and Fish Passage Improvement Project ; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 1:30 PM on May 11, 2026.

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Pre-Bid Conference and Site Tour: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

This work consists of realignment and reconstruction of the Fort Dent levee, excavation and grading for habitat creation and bank stabilization, installation of boulder-ballasted large wood structures, demolition and reconstruction of the Green River Trail, erosion control, traffic control, and site restoration.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

Sealed bids will be received for KC001631, FORT DENT LEVEE 2020 REPAIR, by the King County Procurement and Payables Section , via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 4/27/26 . Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Structural Repairs/Walkway Replacement at Greenbridge/Salmon Creek. Remove & replace existing walkway. HUD non-routine maintenance contract requirements and wage rates apply to this project. The property is located at 9915 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98106. There is a mandatory pre-bid meeting at the property on May 5, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/ . This is a Sealed Bid; all Bids must be received in a Sealed Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Greenbridge Walkway”. All bids must be received by KCHA at 600 Andover Park West, Seattle, WA 98188 no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. No fax or emailed bids will be accepted. If you have questions, please contact MichelleJ@kcha.org . Project estimate is $842,758.32.

King County Housing Authority Structural Repairs/Walkway Replacement at Greenbridge/Salmon Creek BID DUE DATE: May 27, 2026 at 11:00 am

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 1:30 PM on April 14, 2026.This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.Total Estimated Price: $5,000,000Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov , 206-477-5716

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001626 CLOSES: 4/10/26

RFP-Restorative Intervention for Young People at Risk of Gun Violence

BID DUE DATE: 04/07/26

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Spiritwood Manor Roof Replacement project located in Bellevue, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001612, Painting and Pressure Washing Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 03/30/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Work under this Contract consists of furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform gutter cleaning, roof inspection, pressure washing and painting improvements at King County Solid Waste Division Facilities. The Work involves surface preparations, priming, painting roof trusses and panels, walls, tunnels, columns, piles guardrails, balustrade, interior post, gates and stairs, and all other work incidental to the painting, taxes, license, permits, inspection fees, and other facilities and service necessary for proper execution and completion of Work under this contract.

Estimated contract price: $500,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001585, Judd Creek Bridge 3184 Deck Resurfacing; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on April 2, 2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Federally Funded Subcontracting Opportunities SBE Requirement (FSBE) participation for this federally-funded work shall be at least 12% of the contract total.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of Judd Creek Bridge #3184 located on Vashon Highway SW on Vashon Island in King County by, scarifying the deck, installing a polyester polymer concrete overlay, replace expansion joint seal, providing traffic control, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $965,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001604 CLOSES: 3/26/2026

Strategic ERP Roadmap Consulting

BID DUE DATE: 04/01/26

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Harrison House Fire Alarm System Replacement project located in Kent, WA 98032. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Submittals will be received for KC001463, Progressive Design-Build Services for Central Campus Zero Emissions Infrastructure (CCZE) Project; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 1:30 PM on June 2, 2026.

The County intends to procure a progressive design-build team to provide services for this project.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (Initial Contract Price for Validation Period): $1,000,000

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (Design and Preconstruction): $14,000,000

Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (Construction): $165,000,000

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

FIRST PUBLICATION

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Arborist / Tree Service Contract

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: APRIL 2, 2026

Request for Proposal

KCHA is soliciting bids for Arborist and Tree service for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, April 2, by 2 PM. Proposals will be hand delivered, and are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email Thursday, March 5, 2026. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org

FIRST PUBLICATION

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Plumbing Service Contract

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: APRIL 2, 2026

Request for Proposal

KCHA is soliciting bids for Plumbing Service for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, April 2, by 2 PM. Proposals will be hand delivered, and are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email Thursday, March 5, 2026. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001619, Work Order Engineering and Related Services for Trolley Overhead Catenary System for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 1:30 PM on April 1, 2026.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001614, 2026-28 HAZARDOUS BUILDING MATERIALS ABATEMENT AND SELECTIVE DEMOLITION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 on 3/19/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work of this contract includes but is not limited to furnish all labor, tools equipment, materials, transportation, incidentals, services superintendents, subcontractor coordination, insurance and overhead; to perform incidental testing, monitoring, inspection and abatement of hazardous materials at various sites in King County, Washington. Work orders typically include lead and asbestos and selective demolition. Secure facilities will require comprehensive criminal background checks for all personnel accessing the facility.

Estimated contract price: $750,000.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001517 CLOSES: 4/8/26

ITB-Envelope Manufacturing

KC001610 CLOSES: 4/1/26

RFP-Armored Transport Services

BID DUE DATE: 03/25/26

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Juanita Trace Site Improvements project located in Kirkland, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001608, Telecom and Network Voltage Cabling Work Order 2026-2028; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 03/23/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work of this contract shall consist of providing design, installation, scheduled repair, emergency repair, move/add/change services, training, consultation, quotes, walk-throughs, documentation, and procurement required to support the King County Telecommunication and Data Network inside and outside cabling infrastructure needs. King County network accommodates 14,000 employees in over 200 locations; work is located throughout King County.

Estimated contract price: $4,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001609, METRO TRANSIT – UNIVERSITY BRIDGE TROLLEY POLE REPLACEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on 3/19/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

The Work under this Contract includes the installation of temporary wood poles and anchors, installation of temporary and permanent feeder cables and conduits, removal of existing steel poles, and installation of new steel poles complete with new anchor bolts and base plates on the bridge. The Work also includes, but is not limited to, associated excavation and demolition, construction of concrete pole foundations, and installation of street and pedestrian lighting luminaires and conduits. All Work shall be performed in preparation for the removal and subsequent re-installation of the overhead trolley wire system by King County.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum Federal Small Business Enterprise (FSBE) Requirement.

Estimated contract price: $4,300,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001554 CLOSES: 3/19/2026

Logistics Coordinator for Crisis Care Center Levy’s Trusted Leader Network

Request for Proposals

King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified applicants for the Youth Safety and Belonging Initiative. The selected applicant(s) will deliver intervention-focused programming for high school-aged youth living in designated KCHA communities who are at heightened risk of, or have been impacted by, community violence. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications are due on March 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM PST.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001606, 68th Ave S/S 124th St Pavement/ADA Improvements; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 03/06/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of 68th Ave S & S 124th St from 6418 S 124th St to Renton Ave S in King County by pavement preservation and sidewalk ramp improvements, and other work, all in accordance with the attached Plans.

Estimated contract price: $1,396,392.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001577 CLOSES: 3/2/2026

Access and Outreach System

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 2/10/2026 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC001487 CLOSES: 5/7/2026

RFP-Burien Equitable Transit Oriented Development

KC001595 CLOSES: 3/4/2026

Independent Performance Oversight Services for WTD Capital Improvement Program

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001590, HEAVY CIVIL GC/CM SERVICES FOR MDCSO CHELAN WET WEATHER STORAGE PROJECT; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 1:30 PM on April 15, 2026.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Construction Price: $442,180,000

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through the Washington State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Program (Revolving Fund), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 6% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Leeann Snyder, Lsnyder@kingcounty.gov

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001589, SE COVINGTON SAWYER RD AT 164TH PL SE SIGHTLINE IMPROVEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on MARCH 05, 2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Federal Small Business Enterprise (FSBE) Goal: 12%.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The contract provides for the improvement of drivers’ Stopping Sight Distance (SSD) and safety along SE Covington Sawyer Rd at two hundred feet east of 164th Pl SE in King County by clearing, grading, and installing a MSE wall on the northside of SE Covington Sawyer Rd.

Estimated contract price: $776,438

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Fireplace & Bath Fan Replacement at Argyle Apartments

BID DUE DATE: March 4, 2026 at 11:00 am

REQUEST FOR BIDS

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for the Fireplace & Bath Fan Replacement at Argyle Apartments. Work consists of but is not limited to removal & replacement of bath fans & fireplaces. The property is located at 2517 S 316th Lane, Federal Way, 98003. There is a pre-bid meeting at the property on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at https://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. This will be a Sealed Bid; all Bids must be received in a Sealed Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Argyle Fireplace & Bath Fan ”. All Bids must be received and time and date stamped at KCHA no later than the stated due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. No Fax or Email Bids will be accepted. Estimate: 295k.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001580 CLOSES: 3/2/2026

RFP-Biosolids and Residuals Hauling Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001603, BOISE CREEK MITIGATION PROJECT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 2/26/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work for this project consists of creation of wetlands along Boise Creek. The work includes installation and maintenance of temporary erosion and sediment control facilities; clearing and grubbing; removing rip rap, concrete debris, concrete foundation, and removing and salvaging a concrete bridge; tree felling and salvage of trees with rootwad and branches intact; excavation of wetlands; placement of large wood structures and snags; site restoration and seeding.

Estimated contract price: $1,272,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Weatherization and Repair Projects

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide Weatherization and Repair Services. Selected firms will weatherize and/or repair the homes of low-income owners and renters participating in the weatherization assistance program. Proposals are due at 1:00 pm on March 24th, 2026. A pre-bid meeting will be held via TEAMS on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 1:00 pm. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Meeting attendance information is available in the RFP. The RFP is available via e-mail or mail by contacting Energy Conservation at energyconservation@kcha.org or (206) 214-1240. It is also available for download at https://www.kcha.org/business/weatheriztion. Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to Heather Hurt, in writing or through email to HeatherE@kcha.org and cc energyconservation@kcha.org or through US mail (please use certified mail) to 700 Andover Park West, Tukwila, WA 98188. All questions must be received no later than Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, at 3:30 pm.

Drug Contaminated Unit Testing & Abatement

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: FEBRUARY 12, 2026

KCHA is soliciting bids for Drug Contaminated Unit Testing & Abatement for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are

due Thursday, February 12, by 2 PM. Proposals will be hand delivered, and are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email Thursday, January 29, 2026. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001579 CLOSES: 2/19/2026

Auditing Services for Heavy Civil GC/CM Contracts

KC001532 CLOSES: 2/19/2026

RFP-Workers’ Compensation and Third-Party Liability Actuarial Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001602, PLUMBING MECHANICAL CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 02/05/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Work under this Contract consists of furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform work on underground piping, plumbing, and building mechanical systems at King County Solid Waste Division Facilities including but not limited to transfer stations, landfill support facilities, and other properties such as commercial warehouse, office buildings and residential property holdings. The Work involves underground piping systems such as water, sewer and storm drainage lines, pump, fire suppression, HVAC, and other building mechanical systems.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001529 CLOSES: 3/4/2026

Underground Utility Locating and Inspection Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001587, STRUCTURAL LEAK, JOINT SEALANT, AND GROUT REPAIR WORK ORDER 2026-2027; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 02/10/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The purpose of this project is to perform structural leak, joint sealant, and grouting repairs.

Estimated contract price: $750,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001591, Work Order Architectural Services for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 17, 2026.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001569 CLOSES: 1/30/2026

RFP-Printing and Mailing Services for Jury Summons and Hearing Notices

KC001358 CLOSES: 2/18/2026

Personal Hygiene Supplies

KC001597 CLOSES: 2/18/2026

Training Ammunition

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website:

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001578 CLOSES: 1/23/2026

RFP-Confidential Records Destruction and Recycling Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001573, Diving Inspection and Repair Work Order 2026-2027; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 01/22/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid

opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Work to be performed under this Contract consists of inspection, maintenance and repair work for underwater sewage conveyance facilities within King County, WA. This on-call contract shall be used in response to emergency and non-emergency situations;

some may be short notice and require a response within 48 hours or less. Depending on the scope of work issued associated subcontractors and simultaneous crews may be required.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

BID DUE DATE: 01/28/26

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Briarwood Balcony Resurfacing project located in Shoreline, WA 98133. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001472, Hydrogeologic Services for Cedar Hills Regional Landfill; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 10, 2026.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business

Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $3,370,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Informational Open House: Upcoming Contracting Opportunities – King County Wastewater Treatment Division

Informational Open House: Upcoming Contracting Opportunities – King County Wastewater Treatment Division

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to learn about upcoming projects and events. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page at http://www.kingcounty.gov/wtdContractOpportunities.

Event Date/Time:

January 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM (PST)

Duration: Approx. 1 hour

MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenHouse-01152026

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.

WTD will provide schedule updates on some of our collaborative delivery projects as well as a number of upcoming construction, consulting and work order contracts and highlight upcoming projects. A brief description of some of the projects presenting at this open house are below:

Brightwater Operations Center Roof & HVAC Replacement: This project will replace the roof and associated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment on top of the

Brightwater Treatment Plant Operations Center (BOC) (92,000SF). The project will also add a solar panel system and remove decommissioned equipment that is no longer operational.

South Plant Treatment & Electrical Improvements: Eight Projects all delivered under a single construction project. Undergoing evaluation for collaborative delivery.

Sammamish Plateau Diversion: This project will address regional conveyance system capacity needs by diverting flows out of the South Lake Sammamish Planning Area north. Diverting flows northward will alleviate capacity needs at several King County conveyance facilities.

South Plant DAFT Tank Rehabilitation: WTD will replace DAFTs 1 through 6 process equipment and covers at the South Treatment Plant. The DAFTs co-thicken primary sludge and waste activated sludge. Work includes performing demolition and replacement of the DAFT metal equipment components with new 316 Stainless Steel equipment, conversion of rail track system to cantilever system, new flat aluminum covers, ventilation system upgrades, access improvements, and pilot testing a sludge blanket level monitoring device. The equipment vendor package will include bridge beams, center column with internal motor, two rake arms, eight skimmer arms, two float boxes, and effluent Launder pipe.

Additionally, East Ship Canal Engineering RFP, Minor Asset Management Projects (MAMs) and Capital Asset Management Projects (CAMPs).

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001582, Engineering Services for East Ship Canal Combined Sewer Overflows Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 3, 2026.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $15,000,000.00

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $100,000,000.00

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-573

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001576, FENCING SERVICES WORK ORDER 2026; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 on JANUARY 13, 2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Furnish all labor, materials and equipment necessary to perform routine and emergency maintenance, repair, new installation (including automated gates and barbed wire) and improvement work.

Estimated contract price: $500,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001572, MAY CREEK CEMETERY POND RESTORATION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 01/09/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

This project is funded in part by the Department of Ecology Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Neither the State of Washington, nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for bids.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

May Creek Cemetery Pond Project includes but is not limited to wetland restoration through removal of historic fill and planting more than three acres of newly established wetland and buffer. Temporary stream diversion and dewatering are anticipated. Site furnished with public access amenities and habitat features.

Estimated contract price: $1,342,560.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001139 CLOSES: 1/30/26

RFP-Employee Medical Plan Administrator and High Value Care Solution

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001575, 2026-28 Electrical Construction Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on 1/8/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted online following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00 for details.

The work under this Contract includes performing electrical repairs and replacements; electrical testing, cable testing, equipment testing, and switchgear testing; maintenance, building repair, harmonics testing, infrared surveying, power factor testing, protective relay testing, battery testing, visual electrical inspections, minor modifications, and safety improvements.

Estimated contract price: NTE $750,000.00

There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 7% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001571, West Point Treatment Plant Mechanical

Construction Work Order 2026-2027; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 01:30:59 PM on 1/6/2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work to be performed under this contract is to deliver small to medium-sized asset management projects at the West Point Treatment Plant and/or West Section and is for as needed work on mechanical systems. The work may include but is not limited to repairs, maintenance, demolition, installation, commission or decommission to mechanical fixtures and systems, maintaining piping, fixtures, wiring, cleaning, lubricating, testing and balancing equipment and performing all work or other operations required, in strict accordance with the Contract Documents.

Estimated contract price: $4,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001564, STOSSEL RIGHT BANK REVETMENT RE-BID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on JANUARY 6, 2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid

opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

This work consists of revetment reconstruction and installation, installing large wood and rock features, bank stabilization, erosion control, traffic control, and site restoration.

Estimated contract price: $1,695,217.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001566, CEDAR HILLS REGIONAL LANDFILL AREA 5 & 6 TOP DECK PREPARATION REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on JANUARY 13, 2026. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 20% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 15% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

The purpose of this Contract is to complete deck preparation for Areas 5 and 6 at Cedar Hills Landfill. The work of the contract will occur in three phases and is split between three refuse areas, Area 5 West, Area 5 East, and Area 6. The work includes but is not limited to installation and maintenance of temporary and final erosion and sediment controls, removal of existing infrastructure, alterations to landfill gas systems, stripping and hauling of soils, removal of top soil decks, and installation of stormwater ditches and conveyance systems.

Estimated contract price: $39,605,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001267 CLOSES: 1/2/2026

Audit, Assurance and Consulting Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001553, Commissioning Services for the Skyway Westhill Community Center Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 7, 2026

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $160,518

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $450,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873