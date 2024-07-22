Protect your health from wildfire smoke

SEATTLE — In recent years, the Pacific Northwest has seen an alarming increase in large and damaging wildfires. While our area has enjoyed cooler and wetter weather in the past, climate change is making things hotter and drier, causing more fires to spread. These fires pose significant risks to both the environment and to people, including health risks from exposure to wildfire smoke.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and harm respiratory and cardiovascular systems—our lungs and heart. This can cause symptoms like headache, sore throat, cough, dizziness or wheezing, and have negative long-term effects. Children under 18 are most vulnerable, along with people over 65, anyone who’s pregnant, and those with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions.

To protect yourself and your family, Public Health — Seattle & King County officials recommend several key strategies:

Monitor air quality: Stay informed about air quality by checking AirNow.gov or scrolling down on your weather app.

Stay indoors: People who are at higher risk should avoid outdoor activities and move indoors when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 100 or higher. Everyone should move indoors when the AQI is 150 or higher.

Stay cool: If it’s too hot in your home, seek shelter in air-conditioned buildings such as malls, libraries, or community centers during smoky conditions.

Limit outdoor activities: This includes physical labor, running, biking, and sports. Schools, sports teams, and other organizations serving children should move indoors when smoke levels are unhealthy.

Create a clean air environment: Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors. If you have an air conditioner, set it to circulate. Use an air purifier with a HEPA filter to clean your indoor air, and avoid things that can increase indoor pollution, such as vacuuming, smoking, or using candles. If you must cook while you’re indoors, avoid frying and broiling.

Use masks outside: If you can’t move indoors, N95 masks (the high-quality masks recommended for COVID) can offer protection against inhaling wildfire smoke particles when worn properly. Cloth masks do not provide sufficient filtration for smoke particles.

If you experience serious symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain, call 911 and seek medical attention. People with pre-existing respiratory conditions should make a plan with their healthcare provider in advance, and keep medications and medical devices like inhalers ready.

Air quality conditions can change quickly during wildfire events. It’s crucial to stay updated by checking local news alerts, AirNow.gov and your weather app, and community announcements.

For the current smoke conditions in King County, go to Fire.AirNow.gov.

Find a 5-day smoke forecast at wasmoke.blogspot.com.

You can also sign up to receive emergency alerts by phone or email at kingcounty.gov/alert.

