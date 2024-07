The Seattle Bon Odori festival, last Saturday and Sunday, drew thousands of people.

Also known as Obon, the festival event is an official Seafair event held at the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple. The main event is traditional music and dancing in the street in a giant oval. Many festival goers dress in Japanese kimono, yukata or happi coats. The event also features Japanese food booths and refreshment, taiko and martial arts performances, and craft exhibits and demonstrations.