Man shot in CID

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) neighborhood.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, someone called 911 about a shooting in the 400 block of South Jackson Street. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man who had a gunshot graze wound to his leg.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. A witness told police that the victim had been in a fight with a 34-year-old man right before the shooting. The suspect fired a shot into the ground, and it ricocheted, hitting the victim’s leg. Afterward, the suspect took off and is still on the loose.

If you have information about this case, call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.