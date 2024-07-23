2024 Annual Chinatown Seafair Parade

The Seattle Chinatown Seafair Parade, held on Sunday, was a vibrant celebration that encapsulates the essence of cultural diversity and community spirit.

Always a fan favorite was the 100-foot dragon, which weaved through the parade route, captivating onlookers with its elaborate design and the rhythmic beat of accompanying drums.

A highlight of the parade is the Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, adorned in striking traditional Chinese opera costumes.



Parade goers were also treated to various colorful floats and performances from local community teams.