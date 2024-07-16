Usha Vance, wife of Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance, is an Indian American lawyer 

Former President Donald Trump on Monday July 15 2024 chose U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio to be his running mate as he looks to return to the White House.

We’re learning now that Vance’s wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, was a Supreme Court clerk and the daughter of Indian immigrants. The mother of their three children, she received both her undergraduate and law degrees from Yale University—where she met J.D.

Usha Vance spent a year clerking for future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he served as an appeals court judge in Washington, followed by a year as a law clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts.

She had been a trial lawyer for the Munger, Tolles and Olson law firm. Her law firm announced Monday that she had left the firm.

“Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career,” Munger, Tolles and Olson said in a statement.

According to her bio at that law firm, Usha went overseas to China during her time at Yale to teach American history as a Yale-China Teaching Fellow at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou. Usha was a registered Democrat until 2014.

J.D. Vance has previously criticized Trump’s racist rhetoric, saying he could be “America’s Hitler.” He was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio. He joined the Marines and served in Iraq, and later earned degrees from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He also worked as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

Vance made a name for himself with his memoir, the 2016 bestseller “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was published as Trump was first running for president. The book earned Vance a reputation as someone who could help explain the maverick New York businessman’s appeal in middle America, especially among the working class, rural white voters who helped Trump win the presidency.

But by the time Vance met Trump in 2021, he had reversed his opinion, citing Trump’s accomplishments as president. Both men downplayed Vance’s past scathing criticism after the running mate announcement.

In a Fox & Friends interview, Usha, raised in a Hindu household, spoke of the importance of her religious upbringing and its influence on her support for J.D.

“My parents are Hindu, and that was one of the things that made them such good parents, that makes them really very good people. And so I think I’ve seen that…the power of that in my own life, and I knew that J.D. was searching for something. This just felt right for him,” Usha said.