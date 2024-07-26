Machete attack in CID

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who attacked a man with a machete in the Central District on Thursday evening. The victim, a 35-year-old man, walked into a clinic on East Yesler Way around 6:30 p.m. with severe slash wounds on his arms and head.

Emergency services quickly arrived, and the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. The attack occurred after the victim had a fight with another man, who was accompanied by a woman not involved in the assault. The incident happened near 12th Avenue South and South King Street. The victim walked about 30 minutes to the clinic before staff called 911.

Police have searched the area but have not yet located the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.