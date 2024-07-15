Diverse field of AAPI candidates set to shape WA state primary

As Washington state gears up for the Aug. 6 primary election, voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for a variety of candidates and local measures. The primary, which excludes the election of president and vice president, will determine the top two candidates in each contest who will advance to the General Election in November.
Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) candidates are prominently featured across various races at the local, state, and federal levels. Here are the AAPI candidates on the primary ballot for King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties.
Congressional races:
Congressional District 7:
Pramila Jayapal
Congressional District 9:
David Ishii
Congressional District 10:
Marilyn Strickland
Nirav Sheth
Statewide races:
Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs
Attorney General
Manka Dhingra
Insurance Commissioner
Chris D. Chung
State Treasurer
Sharon Hanek
Legislative races:
Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1
Davina Duerr
Legislative District 11, State Senator
Bob Hasegawa
Legislative District 21, State Representative Pos. 1
Riaz Khan
Jason Moon
Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1
Cindy Ryu
Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson
Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1
Sharon Tomiko Santos
Legislative District 41, State Senator
Jaskaran Singh Sarao
Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2
My-Linh Thai
Legislative District 44, State Representative Pos. 2
Sam Sim
Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2
Darya Farivar
Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1
Vandana Slatter
Lynn Trinh
Judicial races
Supreme Court (Justice Position #02)
Sal Mungia
City
Seattle, Council Position No. 8
Tanya Woo
Ensure your voter registration is up to date at VoteWA.gov. If you are registered, your ballot will be automatically mailed to you. County election offices are expected to mail out ballots by July 19.
July 29 is the deadline to register to vote or update your address online. In-person registration and voting are available at county voting centers through Election Day.
If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.
