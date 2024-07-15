Diverse field of AAPI candidates set to shape WA state primary

As Washington state gears up for the Aug. 6 primary election, voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for a variety of candidates and local measures. The primary, which excludes the election of president and vice president, will determine the top two candidates in each contest who will advance to the General Election in November.

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) candidates are prominently featured across various races at the local, state, and federal levels. Here are the AAPI candidates on the primary ballot for King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties.

Congressional races:

Congressional District 7:

Pramila Jayapal

Congressional District 9:

David Ishii

Congressional District 10:

Marilyn Strickland

Nirav Sheth

Statewide races:

Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs

Attorney General

Manka Dhingra

Insurance Commissioner

Chris D. Chung

State Treasurer

Sharon Hanek

Legislative races:

Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1

Davina Duerr

Legislative District 11, State Senator

Bob Hasegawa

Legislative District 21, State Representative Pos. 1

Riaz Khan

Jason Moon

Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1

Cindy Ryu

Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos

Legislative District 41, State Senator

Jaskaran Singh Sarao

Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2

My-Linh Thai

Legislative District 44, State Representative Pos. 2

Sam Sim

Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2

Darya Farivar

Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1

Vandana Slatter

Lynn Trinh

Judicial races

Supreme Court (Justice Position #02)

Sal Mungia

City

Seattle, Council Position No. 8

Tanya Woo

Ensure your voter registration is up to date at VoteWA.gov. If you are registered, your ballot will be automatically mailed to you. County election offices are expected to mail out ballots by July 19.

July 29 is the deadline to register to vote or update your address online. In-person registration and voting are available at county voting centers through Election Day.

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.