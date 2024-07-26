Gun toting teens plead not guilty — SPD releases arrest footage

Seattle Police have released body cam footage of the moments leading up to the arrest of two 14-year-olds, and one 13-year-old, during the Chinatown Seafair Parade.

On Sunday, July 21, at 7:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of three teens brandishing firearms near 7th Avenue South and South Weller Street.

Police located all three boys nearby and detained them. A handgun was recovered off of each person and two of the three guns recovered were reported stolen. Two of the guns were also modified with a Glock switch to be fully automatic.

On Thursday, the teens pleaded not guilty, and the judge released one of the 14-year-olds onto electronic home monitoring while the other two remain in detention.

Additional charges may be applied as detectives complete their investigation.

If anyone has additional information, call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206-) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS.