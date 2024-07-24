Sadalge is the newest Tacoma City Councilmember

Sandesh Sadalge was officially sworn in to the Tacoma City Council District 4 position on Tuesday—he is the first person of South Asian descent to serve on the Tacoma City Council.

Sadalge said, “I was recruited to public service in Tacoma by former Council Member Catherine Ushka, and I want to honor her legacy, continue to champion her priorities and be a strong advocate for District 4.”

Ushka died in May after a battle with cervical cancer.

Sadalge’s term is set to expire on December 31, 2025.

He has been a steering committee member on the McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan and served on Tacoma’s Planning Commission as the District 4 representative. He also brings over 20 years of experience in the private sector, primarily in data analytics. He and his wife are members of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, and his wife owns and operates a home-based craft business in Tacoma.