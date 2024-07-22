Heart Mountain publishes graphic novel about Norman Mineta, Alan Simpson

The book, “From Behind Barbed Wire to Washington: The Remarkable Friendship of Norman Mineta and Alan Simpson,” was released last week by the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.

The book is a graphic novel about the lives and public careers of Mineta and Simpson, who first met as Boy Scouts at the Heart Mountain incarceration site for Japanese Americans in 1943.

Authors Mineta and Simpson worked closely with Shirley Ann Higuchi, the chair of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, and Ray Locker, the foundation’s director of communications and strategy. Marie Okuma Johnston of Mercer Island, Washington was the artist.

You can buy the book online for $20 at https://shopheartmountain.org/products/from-behind-barbed-wire-to-washington?_pos=1&_sid=12595d5d0&_ss=r