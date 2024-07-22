Espinosa leads Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance 

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance has a new executive director. Eddie Espinosa took over on July 15.

In this role, Espinosa will be leading Evergreen in recreational trail planning, maintenance, events, and advocacy.

A lifelong mountain biker, Espinosa has been involved with Evergreen since 2021. He has played an important role on Evergreen’s DEI Committee to enhance and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the community.

“Growing up in Puyallup, I started riding mountain bikes over 30 years ago in what was then known as Victor Falls… Since those days I’ve had the great opportunity to watch Evergreen evolve Washington mountain biking to one of the most popular riding destinations in the world, and I’m honored to keep this work moving forward.”

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance is Washington state’s largest mountain bike organization.