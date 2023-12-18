Top 10 local stories in 2023 affecting or involving AAPIs

Compiled by Ruth Bayang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Other stories of note include the cancellation of the CID Night Market, which was slated for September, due to a decline in corporate sponsorships and other financial constraints, and the vandalism of the Wing Luke Museum in September. Craig Milne, 76, shouted racial epithets while taking a sledgehammer to the museum’s windows. He told the Seattle police officer who arrested him that “the Chinese ruined my life.”