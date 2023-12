Top 10 local stories in 2023 affecting or involving AAPIs

Cordell Maurice Goosby, 30, is charged with murder and attempted murder. He faces up to 57 years in prison, if convicted.

Chinatown-International District (CID) activist Tanya Woo ran for District 2 on the Seattle City Council but lost by a slim margin to incumbent Tammy Morales. Now, she’s vying for another seat, position 8, that’s about to be vacated by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, a graduate student from India, was killed in a crosswalk by Seattle police officer Kevin Dave as he was responding to a medical call in his patrol SUV in January. He was driving at 74 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone, and he did not have his sirens on.

Another officer, Daniel Auderer, who made callous remarks about the incident, was taken off patrol and reassigned. In an audio recording from body camera footage, Auderer called Kandula a “regular person” and suggested her life had “limited value.” He proposed to “just write a check” for $11,000 when discussing potential repercussions.