SPD announce arrests in South Seattle robberies

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has arrested several suspects linked to a string of violent home invasion robberies that have targeted Asian American residents in the South Seattle area.

Early Wednesday morning around, SPD in partnership with multiple regional agencies and federal authorities served arrest warrants in five locations related to the home invasion robbery investigations.

During the operation, five suspects linked to home invasion robberies in south Seattle were taken into custody.

Additionally, one suspect was arrested in connection to a burglary in Des Moines. One suspect was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant, and another male was taken into custody for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm.

After officers conducted a search of the locations, 14 firearms, ammunition, currency, and narcotics were recovered.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell commended the diligent police work that led to the arrests.

“Our police department has a responsibility to support the safety of all Seattle residents,” Harrell stated. “These arrests demonstrate our commitment to creating a Seattle where everyone can feel safe and be safe.”

The arrests were related to a disturbing pattern of home invasion robberies that have terrorized residents in Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, and other parts of South Seattle since June. The perpetrators, identified as a group of teenage Black men, have been targeting mostly Asian American individuals, forcing them to surrender valuables, including jewelry and cash.

One of the challenges has been that victims were reluctant to call 911 due to their limited English skills. The SPD reiterated the importance of immediately contacting 911 in such situations, as operators can connect callers to language interpreters and coordinate assistance effectively.

In total, seven men and one juvenile were taken into custody.