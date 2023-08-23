UW student Tran killed while defending mother

A young woman was stabbed more than 100 times after she stepped in to protect her mother from her stepfather, authorities said.

On Aug. 10, King County prosecutors charged a 54-year-old Nghiep Kein Chau of Seattle with stabbing his stepdaughter, Angelina Tran, over 100 times, killing her.

On Aug. 7, Chau punched Tran’s mother over a dozen times in their kitchen as she tried to flee, according to the home’s security footage obtained by Seattle police. Tran intervened, but Chau continued his assault by hitting both women, according to court documents. Tran’s mother was able to flee and call 911 as Tran held on to Chau to prevent him from following, the documents say.

Chau faces a first-degree murder charge in Tran’s death and a first-degree attempted murder charge for his wife’s injuries.

Loved ones have organized a fundraiser for the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging in Tran’s memory, considering her passion for helping elders.

“The pain of her absence is profound as she was a gem of a human being,” reads the fundraiser, an effort to continue her legacy of care and compassion. “The impact she had on all those fortunate enough to know her was significant.”

Chau had been in a relationship with Tran’s mother for 19 years and knew Tran most of her life, according to court documents.

Tran, a 21-year-old student at the University of Washington, was described as “an incredible daughter, a cherished friend….The pain of her absence is profound as she was a gem of a human being. The impact she had on all those fortunate enough to know her was significant.”

To contribute to the fundraiser, go to gofundme.com/f/in-memory-angelina-thanh-tran.