CIDBIA cancels upcoming Night Market

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) announced today that it is canceling this year’s CID Night Market, originally slated for Sept. 23.

The CID Night Market was just one of the trio of culturally significant events produced by CIDBIA, including the Dragon Fest and Lunar New Year Celebration. The pandemic’s aftermath has taken a toll on the production costs while corporate sponsorships have seen a decline, resulting in financial constraints that have made it increasingly difficult to sustain these events.

In a Facebook post, CIDBIA stated, “We rely entirely on corporate sponsorships and booth sales to pay for these events… Profits from these events pay for the CIDBIA’s other initiatives such as district-wide sanitation, public safety, and marketing for small businesses. In the past few years, we have made little to no profit on these events; however, we have continued to produce them for the benefit of the neighborhood. Unfortunately, we are no longer able to do this.”



For many years, the CID Night Market attracted thousands of attendees who enjoyed the colorful display of cultures, cuisines from around the world, and the showcase of local artisans’ talents.



The CIDBIA promises to keep the spirit of the Night Market alive in other ways. It invited its supporters to come together, share ideas, and collaborate to maintain the essence of the Night Market.