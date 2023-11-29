Cherry trees return to Pike Street

In a gesture honoring the historical ties between the City of Seattle and Japan, eight new cherry blossom trees have been planted on Pike Street, between 1st and 2nd avenues.

The planting, part of the Waterfront Seattle’s Pike Pine Streetscape and Bicycle Improvements project, aims to commemorate the Japanese and Japanese American farmers who once sold their produce at Pike Place Market. The City will unveil a commemorative plaque during a special ceremony at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6, at the Pike St and First Ave intersection.

“The blossoming of cherry trees heralds the end of the cold and gloomy winter, ushering in the bright and uplifting spring,” said Seattle Consul General Makoto Iyori. “These newly planted Sakura trees will paint Seattle with pink and bring happiness to those who see them. As we take in this seasonal beauty, I hope it can remind us of the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding enjoyed today by the diverse communities of Seattle and between Japan and the United States.”

You may recall that earlier this year, flowering 40-year-old cherry trees leading to the Pike Place Market were removed to make way for the Pike Pine Streetscape and Bicycle Improvements project.

The newly planted Prunus First Blush cherry trees replace their predecessors, which stood across from the Pike Place Market entrance—in alignment with the City’s goal of reversing the decline in Seattle’s tree canopy.

As part of the project, 16 additional cherry trees will be planted in various locations, including the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington and the upcoming Waterfront Park.

The commemorative plaque, set to be installed on Pike Street next to the new cherry trees, was developed in collaboration with the Japanese American and Japanese community.

The Pike Pine Streetscape and Bicycle Improvements project is expected to be completed in fall of 2024.