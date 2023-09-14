Outcry over callous remark — SPD Officer mocks tragic death of Jaahnavi Kandula

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco issued a statement on Wednesday, calling the handling of the death of Jaahnavi Kandula “deeply troubling.”

On Jan. 23, 2023 Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave was driving 74 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. He did not have his sirens on when he hit and killed Kandula, who was walking in a crosswalk.

Kandula, 23, was a graduate student from India, who was also working to support her mother who lives in India.

In the hours after the collision, Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild, called Mike Solan, president of the guild. In that call—captured on Auderer’s body camera—you can hear him laughing about Jaahnavi’s death. He said, ‘Yeah, just write a check. $11,000. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value.’

In addition to contacting authorities in Seattle, Washington state, and in Washington D.C., the Consulate is calling for a “thorough investigation” and for action to be taken against those involved in her death, according to a social media post on Sept. 13.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in an open statement to the Kandula family, “I want to be clear that the comments made by one person do not reflect the feelings of our city or the communities that call it home. We recognize that Jaahnavi’s death is a loss for our whole community… Her life had immeasurable value, and any sentiment, shared by one person, that expresses otherwise does not represent the very real feelings of heartbreak that our entire city has over the loss of your child.”

The video was flagged by an Seattle Police Department (SPD) employee, and according to an SPD statement on Sept. 11, “appropriately escalated their concerns through their chain of command to the Chief’s Office which, following a review of the video, referred the matter to OPA [Office of Professional Accountability] for investigation.”

The statement added, “SPD has been in touch with the family of the victim pedestrian and continues to honor their expressed request for privacy. As others in the accountability system proceed with their work, we again extend our deepest sympathy for this tragic collision.”