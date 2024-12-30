Top AAPI stories in Seattle for 2024

In May, Assunta Ng, the founder and publisher of the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW), announced the sale of the publication to a group of four partners after decades of running it. The

new ownership group

, including Grace Roh (who now serves as publisher), Dr. Jeffrey Roh, Sam Cho, and Tim Wang , promised to continue the publication’s mission of empowering the Asian American community. The NWAW had shifted to an online-only format after its final print edition in January 2023.