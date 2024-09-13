Frank Irigon, influential advocate for social justice, dies at 77

SEATTLE — Francisco “Frank” Irigon, a pillar of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities in Seattle, has died after a long battle with heart disease. Irigon, who was a prominent advocate for social justice and community service, passed away at the age of 77.

The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) in Seattle expressed deep sorrow at Irigon’s passing, calling him a “mainstay” of the Filipino community and a familiar figure across Seattle’s diverse API and BIPoC communities.

“Frank was a lifelong supporter of JACL and attended many activities including our annual banquets, marches, and other activities. Seattle JACL was proud to recognize Frank on several occasions with special awards,” the organization posted on Facebook.

Irigon’s legacy is marked by his significant contributions to various organizations and causes. He served on the board of OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates of Greater Seattle (OCA-GS) since 2012 and was known for his candid advice and unwavering support for the AANHPI community. His impactful presence was highlighted by a longtime friend and former OCA-GS president, Doug Chin, who praised Irigon for his dedication to all AAPIs, not just Filipinos.

“He was not ‘nationalistic’ and only about Filipinos,” said Chin. “If nobody else provided the voice for Asians, Frankie did. Back then, we were passive ’Orientals.’ Not Frank. He was assertive and Asian.”

Born in the Philippines in 1947, Irigon’s father joined the U.S. military and his family moved to the United States, where his father was stationed at Fort Lewis. Irigon followed in his father’s footsteps in joining the U.S. military. He eventually returned to the area and attended the University of Washington (UW), where he earned his Bachelor of Arts and then a Masters in Social Work.

During his time at the UW, Irigon became actively involved in the anti-war and social justice movements of the 1970s. He made history as the first Filipino American to serve on the Associated Students of the University of Washington board. He was also a co-founder and editor of Asian Family Affair, a newspaper dedicated to the AAPI community.

In 2005, the Northwest Asian Weekly honored Irigon with its Lifetime Achievement Award.



Despite health challenges, Irigon remained active in his later years, founding AAPI Against Hate to combat anti-Asian hate crimes and opposing local transit and shelter projects that could adversely affect the Chinatown-International District.

“We will miss Frankie’s activism. We will miss our friend,” stated Seattle JACL on Facebook.



He is survived by his wife, Felicita, whom he met at the UW, and their three children and five grandchildren. The UW’s American Ethnic Studies department and OCA-GS are planning a memorial event to celebrate Irigon’s life and contributions.