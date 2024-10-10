Turning the tide: The resurrection of China Harbor Restaurant

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Despite a Facebook post that stated China Harbor Restaurant would permanently close on Sept. 30, the restaurant reopened six days later for a previously planned banquet on Oct. 6. What really happened during September, reveals how the founders orchestrated a turnaround in what seemed to be the end of a revival story.

After the announcement, several media outlets covered the story. But none had the full story nor the explanation of why it happened. Hsiao-lin and Lo-yu Sun, founders and property owners, recently broke their silence for the first time to the Northwest Asian Weekly.

Who put up the notice on Facebook?



The Facebook post said, “We have…experienced hardships and tears. From the global pandemic, labor shortages across the industry, to persistent inflation, we even faced an emergency closure of the restaurant due to structural issues with the property. We are proud to say that we overcame all of these challenges. Yet, the difficulties in the restaurant industry go far beyond this.

“After extensive discussion and careful consideration by our team, we have made a difficult decision: China Harbor Restaurant will permanently close at the end of this month.”

The announcement by “China Harbor Team” was actually from the former owner, and not from the Sun family. The Suns had sold the business to another owner in 2018.

Founded in 1994, China Harbor was an iconic restaurant with a phenomenal view of Lake Union and renowned for hosting major community events and notable gatherings, such as weddings and dinners for prominent figures like Governor Gary Locke and Taiwan’s President Ma Ying-Yeoh. The former owner’s contract was up this year and didn’t want to renew the contract.

The Suns, facing a commitment for Taiwan’s national day banquet on Oct. 6, scrambled to find a potential buyer.

After the closing news

Enter Tony Au, a long-time friend of the Suns, who knows the community well. Lo-Yu enlisted Au in August to help find a buyer who would take care of the Oct. 6 banquet. After weeks of running around, talking to multiple restaurant friends, Au identified Vincent Zhao, owner of Joyale Restaurant, as the best fit. Located in Chinatown-International District, Joyale can seat over 600 people and is known for hosting many community events and big parties. Also one of the partners of Eastside Chinese restaurants, Zhao has been in the restaurant business since 2005.

As fate would have it, Zhao told the Asian Weekly that he had actually approached the Suns about buying their business over a decade ago. But the deal never materialized.

“The timing was not right then,” said Zhao. “Now, I have the flexibility, manpower, experience, and guts” to take over the business.



His immediate focus was on managing the Oct. 6 banquet, but it was more complicated than he thought. Many items from the restaurant and kitchen had vanished, including round tables and chairs and any kitchen’s removable items.

Despite this setback, Zhao managed to replenish everything in five days, ensuring the Oct. 6 banquet for nearly 400 people would proceed smoothly.

Zhao plans to close the restaurant for remodeling, from the ceiling to the kitchen, and rebrand it as Seattle Harbor. Au said Zhao was lucky because no one has registered that name. The restaurant is set to reopen in mid-October with a revamped menu featuring dim sum, authentic Cantonese-style and Sichuan-style food, as well as seafood.

“I know the challenge and the amount of trouble and work to build up the restaurant,” Zhao said. “Anytime you want to make money, there is a certain amount of trouble coming along,” he chuckled. With Zhao running both restaurants, one situated in Chinatown and the other outside, a new synergy has developed between the Chinatown-International District and Lake Union, in sharing ideas and resources.

According to Au, despite being 82 years old and facing health challenges, Lo-Yu Sun retains a profound affection for his restaurant and is eager to see it reopen to serve the community.

“The restaurant is like his son,” said Au. “The restaurant has brought him success and challenges after his retirement.” At least, for now, they have found a solution.

“I just want everyone to be happy,” said Hsiao-lin Sun, “I’d like the restaurant to continue and for the new owner to be successful. I will continue to volunteer and help him just like we did before for the previous owner.”

Asked if she missed having the old name, she said, “No, it has already been announced that it was closed. So a new name for a new beginning is good.”

It may be the end of an era for China Harbor, but a new chapter with fresh energy, leadership, and vision will be brought to the community, and hopefully, for the better.