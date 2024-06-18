SPD officer fired over racial slurs, threats

By Carolyn Bick

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has opted to terminate Officer Burton Hill, following an Office of Police Accountability (OPA) investigation into Hill’s racist remarks and threats towards a Chinese woman in August 2022. The OPA released the results of its investigation on June 13, 2024.

The OPA’s complaint tracker reflects that the Chief of Police made a final decision on the matter, though it is unclear whether now-former SPD Chief Adrian Diaz or Interim Chief Sue Rahr made that decision. Rahr confirmed in an email that Hill “was separated” from SPD on May 13, 2024, and that “we do not condone this behavior.” Rahr officially took over as interim chief on May 30, 2024.

The OPA lays out the summary of events, beginning with the complaint the nonprofit organization Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) submitted to the agency.

In the complaint, the CISC stated that it had a recording of the incident, which began after Hill, who was off-duty at the time, and his domestic partner, Agnes Miggins, president of the area’s Homeowners’ Association (HOA) “pounded aggressively on the door of our client [Zhen Jin], an older immigrant Chinese woman, demanding she open the door.”

“After our client and her elderly uncle frighteningly opened the door, the officer’s aggression continued. He called our client a racial slur more than once (“dumb f’ing ch*nk”) and threatened her with state action (“you’re going to jail”),” the complaint reads. “We have a recording of it. [Hill’s] misuse of power has resulted in significant psychological, health, economic, and legal consequences to our client. The police officer is our client’s neighbor and lives within 15 feet of her. Our client is in extreme fear for her safety and her life.”

Zhen lives with and cares for her Palestinian American uncle who is blind and hard-of-hearing. In a protection order filed in 2023, Zhen’s uncle stated, “I have heard Agnes [Miggins] treat Zhen with contempt and accuse her of terrible things that are not true. This has created an atmosphere of fear… I have heard Agnes’ partner [Hill] threaten Zhen with jail and call her a ‘f—ing Chink.”

In these same documents, Zhen said that Miggins “made it a point to tell me that her husband is a police officer. He carries a gun daily, which is very frightening to me. The two of them told me, ‘You’re going to jail.’”

Burton and Miggins are white.

Both Zhen and her uncle declined the OPA’s requests for in-person investigative interviews, but Zhen agreed to answer the OPA’s questions via email. Zhen also declined the Northwest Asian Weekly’s interview requests for an earlier article on the matter.

According to Zhen’s emailed interview to the OPA, Hill pounded on the door of her and her uncle’s home, demanding that they open the door. When she did, Hill accused her of leaving bones in the common area, and called her “a ‘dumb f—ing chink’ twice, a ‘cunt,’ and threatened her with jail.” Zhen also said that Hill was wearing his gun at the time, which only added to his already larger-than-her frame and the knowledge that he was law enforcement. Zhen told the OPA that the experience was “terrifying.”

Miggins, who agreed to an OPA interview, said that her and Zhen’s relationship started out well, but then claimed that it “deteriorated.” Miggins believed that Zhen was intentionally leaving bones in the common area specifically to pose a threat to Miggins’ and Hill’s dog, about whom Zhen had filed complaints. Each party filed restraining orders against each other. Miggins sought her protection order first. However, at a February 2023 court hearing, Zhen’s attorney argued that Miggins was using the court system as a part of a harassment campaign against Zhen. Miggins was granted the restraining order in February 2023, and Zhen was granted a restraining order in June 2023.

On the day of the incident, Miggins said that she and Hill had just returned from a weekend away. Miggins admitted to OPA investigators that Hill had a history of alcoholism, and that he was “highly intoxicated” when he confronted Zhen. Miggins said that she found a small, peculiar-looking bone in her dog’s mouth. The dog had found the bone under a bush, marking the third time he had found bones there. Miggins immediately assumed Zhen was to blame, and rushed to confront her.

Miggins claimed that Zhen pushed her elderly uncle out the door, and that Hill left their condominium and told her to get back inside. She told OPA investigators that it was to protect her and “de-escalate the situation.” According to the recording of the incident, Miggins did not go back into the condominium. She can be heard accusing Zhen of “planting bones to kill [their] dog.”

Zhen’s uncle was, at the time, according to Miggins’ assessment, in his 80s. Zhen, too, is an older woman.

In his OPA interview, Hill told investigators that Zhen believed the HOA was responsible for the leak in her and her uncle’s condominium. He also said that she regularly poured grease and bones from the balcony. But until the August 2022 incident, he told OPA investigators he had not gotten involved in anything between Miggins and Zhen.

Hill admitted that, when he confronted Zhen, he was drunk. He can be heard on the recording yelling at her, calling her the names listed in the CISC’s original complaint. Both he and Miggins appear to only want to address Zhen’s uncle, because, as Hill says, apparently to Zhen’s uncle, “I respect you. You own here [in this condominium complex]…”

When Zhen laughs, Hill says, “You think that’s funny? You dumb f—g chink.” He and Miggins then accuse Zhen of stealing from her uncle by allegedly overcharging him, when he bought her condominium.

According to the part of the transcript recorded in the OPA’s investigation, Zhen’s uncle explains that the dog scares him and that he has allergies. According to the transcript, it appears that Hill and Miggins had or have a regular practice of leaving their dog outside. Hill says that he won’t get rid of the dog, and that “the law and HOA policy are two different, totally…You don’t know what the f— you’re talking about…with all due respect. The HOA policy and the law are two different things. If you think HOA policy and the law are the same thing, you’re dreaming. Here’s what I’m going to do. If you have a problem with it, we’ll outvote you and kick you the fuck out of this place.”

The OPA sustained allegations of unprofessional behavior—in this case, Hill’s drunken, slur-laden confrontation with his neighbor—and biased policing, due to Hill’s particular choice of epithets against Zhen.

However, the OPA did not sustain allegations of Hill using his authority for professional gain, deeming the evidence “inconclusive,” even though Hill threatened Zhen with jail—not once, but twice. Only later did he tell the OPA he did not think it would go anywhere. He did not tell Zhen this in the moment.

“[Hill] twice threatened [Zhen] with jail, but as stated above, there is insufficient evidence that he intended to misuse his law enforcement status. [Hill] told OPA that he referenced [Zhen] going to jail for endangering his dog with bones, hot dogs, and grease rather than a threat to incarcerate her without cause,” the OPA writes. “While a law enforcement officer like [Hill], who believed [Zhen] committed crimes against his dog, would be expected to file a police report, [Hill] said he thought the evidence was insufficient for it to go anywhere. As stated above, [Hill] attempted to threaten, bully, and intimidate [Zhen], but the evidence does not establish that he referenced or misused his law enforcement status.”

It is immediately unclear why the OPA did not factor in that Zhen knew Hill, her neighbor, was a police officer—a fact of which Miggins allegedly reminded her, according to Zhen’s testimony in the court documents filed for a protection order. It is equally unclear why the OPA did not take into account that Zhen stated she regularly saw Hill carry a firearm, and that he was allegedly carrying one the day of the incident.

As The Stranger first reported, Hill told OPA investigators that “[t]he worst part for me about this whole thing—other than being labeled a racist, which is probably the worst thing other than a pedophile you can be labeled as—is I look at my fiancée and my dog differently. I resent them both because they put me in this position. And it sucks.”

Neither the OPA nor SPD returned emailed requests for comment, before publication.

CISC said it worked with OPA during its investigation. In a statement, CISC said Zhen “showed tremendous courage to speak with CISC about what was happening to her and be a witness in our complaint to hold law enforcement accountable.”

CISC and other community-based organizations are working in partnership in the region to increase community safety. The Anti-Bias/Anti-Hate team was established in 2020 following the rise in anti-Asian hate.