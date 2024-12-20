Man arrested for fatal stabbing of Shawn Yim, Metro bus driver

A man suspected of fatally stabbing a King County Metro bus driver was arrested early this morning.

Richard Sitzlack, 53, was taken into custody at approximately 4:51 a.m. near 3rd Avenue South and South Main Street after officers were flagged down by a Metro bus driver. The driver informed police that Sitzlack, who had been the subject of a manhunt following the attack, was believed to be on board a bus.

Officers found Sitzlack asleep in the back of the bus. Additional patrol units were dispatched to the scene, and he was promptly arrested. Sitzlack was transported to Seattle Police Headquarters, where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. He is now facing charges of investigation of murder and will be booked into King County Jail.

The arrest comes after a violent incident early Wednesday morning in the University District. Around 3 a.m., 59-year-old bus driver Shawn Yim was fatally stabbed during an altercation with Sitzlack aboard a King County Metro bus near the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 41st Street.

Despite suffering multiple stab wounds, Yim managed to walk a short distance before collapsing. Medics arrived quickly but were unable to save him. Yim was pronounced dead at the scene.