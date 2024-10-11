CCTV cameras coming to Seattle’s crime hotspots

The Seattle City Council approved a controversial plan on Tuesday to install outdoor surveillance cameras in areas deemed the most crime-ridden, specifically along Aurora Avenue North, the 3rd Avenue corridor downtown, and in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

The measure faced significant opposition during public comments, with many arguing that the cameras would be ineffective and disproportionately harmful to communities of color. Despite the pushback, the Council voted 7-1 in favor of integrating these surveillance cameras into the city’s crime prevention strategies.

“This is an important piece of technology that can help our [police] department be a bit of a force multiplier, if you will, and help us more quickly and efficiently investigate and solve crimes with the staffing challenges,” said Councilmember Rob Saka before casting his vote.

The Council passed two ordinances to launch a pilot program for closed-circuit TV cameras and Real-Time Crime Center software, which will facilitate video recording, storage, and analysis. Councilmember Tammy Morales was the only dissenting vote. She raised concerns about the implications of expanding surveillance, highlighting the potential risks for vulnerable communities, including immigrants and LGBTQ+ individuals.

“This is not the time to expand the use of surveillance technologies that could undermine the sanctuary protections that our communities rely on,” Morales stated.

Councilmember Tanya Woo said she can’t walk very far when she’s in the CID as people are always stopping her, concerned about what’s happening in the neighborhood.

“I’ve talked to many business owners who have spent thousands of dollars [on cameras],” Woo said, even the businesses that are struggling. “I hear a lot of desperation. I know several businesses that are in danger of closing, many have already closed. I know many buildings for sale… we need solutions you could possibly use now.”

The Seattle Police Department’s 2024 budget includes $1.5 million allocated for the CCTV initiative.