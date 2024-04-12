Feeling the heat: Momofuku’s ‘Chili Crunch’ trademark sparks fiery backlash

The culinary world has been stirred by a legal battle over the term “chili crunch.”

Momofuku, owned by celebrity chef David Chang, has sent cease-and-desist letters to various manufacturers, claiming trademark infringement. The letters, which surfaced in March, have sparked widespread criticism, accusing Momofuku and Chang of monopolizing a multimillion-dollar market and stifling competition.

The controversy centers around a condiment known as chili crisp or chili oil, a staple in many Asian cuisines. Momofuku’s actions have been particularly criticized for targeting small businesses with deep cultural ties to the product.

Bellevue-based MìLà, and its founders Caleb Wang and Jennifer Liao, have been selling their version of chili crisp for years. Actor Simu Liu, MìLà’s chief content officer, has publicly challenged Chang to a taste test showdown over the name rights.

The debate has also highlighted the success of “OG” chili oil brands like Lao Gan Ma, which have thrived without resorting to legal action against competitors. Many in the Asian American community view Momofuku’s trademark claim as an attack on cultural heritage and solidarity.

Michelle Tew, a Malaysian native, launched Homiah, in 2022. Her sambal chili crunch, based on a family recipe that dates back generations, made its debut last year and is now poised to appear on shelves in Whole Foods and Target later this year.

“I’ve always been a Momofuku fan and supporter,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “I was shocked and disappointed that a well-known and respected player in the Asian food industry would legally threaten me—a one-woman show operating on a much smaller scale—from selling a product that is part of my family’s history and culture.”