Local author Susan Lieu to discuss new memoir at Seattle Public Library event

SEATTLE — Among the Seattle Public Library (SPL)’s author events this month is one featuring Susan Lieu, who will be sharing insights into her latest memoir, “The Manicurist’s Daughter,” on March 19.

Lieu, a Vietnamese American writer, playwright, and performer based in Seattle, gained widespread acclaim for her autobiographical solo theater show, “140 LBS: How Beauty Killed My Mother,” which embarked on a national tour across 10 cities.

“The Manicurist’s Daughter” delves into Lieu’s personal journey following the tragic death of her mother during a plastic surgery procedure. In her emotionally raw memoir, Lieu navigates themes of family, identity, and the American Dream, offering readers a poignant exploration of loss and resilience.

The event promises an engaging conversation between Lieu and Daniel Tam Claiborne, a multiracial essayist, multimedia producer, and author.

Readers and literary enthusiasts are invited to attend this free event.

Details:

Date: March 19, 2024

Time: 7 – 8:10 p.m.

Location: Central Library, Level 1 – Microsoft Auditorium

Address: 1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

For further inquiries, please contact the Seattle Public Library.