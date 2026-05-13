HGTV stars cited over illegal short-term rentals, fines

The couple featured on the HGTV series “Renovation Aloha” owes $40,000 in unpaid city fines tied to illegal short-term rentals on Oʻahu, Honolulu officials said, adding to a series of housing and permitting violations involving their property ventures.

Kamohai Kalama and Tristyn Kalama were cited after city investigators found two properties were operated as vacation rentals without required permits.

The Department of Planning and Permitting, part of the City and County of Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, said one property accounts for $30,000 in fines and another for $10,000. Officials said short-term rentals under 30 days are generally not allowed in residential areas without special approval.

Investigators found one listing offered stays as short as three nights. The listing was later modified online to require longer minimum stays after city scrutiny.

The Kalamas have faced prior penalties for unpermitted construction tied to renovation projects featured on the show, though they have paid some earlier fines. Officials said additional violations remain unresolved and enforcement is ongoing.