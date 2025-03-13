Shota Nakajima to close Taku, takes break from restaurant ownership

Seattle chef Shota Nakajima is closing his Capitol Hill restaurant, Taku, and stepping away from running restaurants for the foreseeable future. The “Top Chef” alum, who is currently competing on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, told The Seattle Times that managing Taku solo alongside his TV commitments left him feeling “spread thin.”

Nakajima, who has previously opened and closed multiple restaurants, including Naka and Adana, emphasized his desire to refocus on cooking.

Taku will host two farewell dinners in March and April, with the first already sold out. Nakajima plans to remain involved in Seattle’s culinary scene, aiming to collaborate with local chefs and help promote other restaurants.