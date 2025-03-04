ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Four Asian women named to TIME Magazine’s 2025 Women of the Year list

By

TIME Magazine has unveiled its 2025 Women of the Year list, honoring four Asian women for their significant contributions across a variety of fields.

Olivia Munn at the TIME Women of the Year Gala on Feb. 25, 2025, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actress Olivia Munn, known for her roles in “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “The Predator,” was celebrated not only for her acting career but also for her advocacy for breast cancer awareness. Munn, whose mother is Chinese, was diagnosed in 2023 with an aggressive form of the disease, 

Anna Sawai attended the TIME Women of the Year Gala on Feb. 25, 2025, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Anna Sawai, a Japanese-New Zealand actress, was recognized for her role in “Shōgun” and for reshaping the portrayal of Asian women in Hollywood. 

In this Feb. 4, 2017 photo, wildlife biologist Purnima Devi Barman rescues a baby Greater Adjutant Stork that fell from its nest on a tree west of Gauhati, India. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Purnima Devi Barman, an Indian conservationist, was also named to the list for her efforts in preserving the endangered greater adjutant stork in Assam, India. 

Laufey at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in October 2024 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

And Laufey, an Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter, was recognized for her unique fusion of classical music and jazz. Her debut album “Typical of Me” has garnered critical acclaim, highlighting her talent and cultural heritage in a way that resonates globally.

