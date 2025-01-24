Here’s how to celebrate the Year of the Snake

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Northwest Asian Weekly has rounded up an array of Lunar New Year events to help readers ring in the Year of the Snake, which starts this year on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Celebrate this year’s Wood Snake with everything from lion dancing to snake-themed crafts to traditional New Year’s foods from our community’s long and colorful cultural heritage.

January

Tết In Seattle

When: Saturday, Jan. 25—Sunday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m.—6 p.m.

Where: The Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

Free

Seattle’s annual Tết Festival highlights Vietnamese Americans’ cultural roots by celebrating Tết, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. The festival provides cultural experiences in music, art and performance, and offers foods unique to Vietnam.

Uwajimaya Lion Dance Performances

Various locations and times, between Jan. 25 and Feb. 2

Free

Renton Store | January 25 • 11 am

Seattle Store | January 25 • 12 pm

Bellevue Store | January 26 • 12 pm

Beaverton Store | February 2 • 1:30 pm

Uwajimaya will host traditional lion dance performances at each of its locations throughout Seattle and in Beaverton, Oregon.

The Bellevue Collection Lunar New Year Celebration

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m.—6 p.m.

Where: Bellevue Square, Center Court, 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004

In partnership with the Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association (SCCAA) and the Overseas Community Affairs Council—Republic of China (Taiwan), Bellevue Square will hold a Year of the Snake celebration, complete with live dance and music performances, martial arts demonstrations, interactive activities, and snake-themed craft-making.

Museum of Flight Lunar New Year

When: Thursday, Jan. 2—Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.—5 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Aerospace Education Center

Learn about Asians and Asian Americans, who have contributed to aerospace technology and engineering, during this special Year of the Snake exhibition. Hands-on creations include paper lanterns, kits, and fortune tellers.

February

Seattle Asian Art Museum Lunar New Year Family Festival

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m.—2 p.m.

Where: Seattle Asian Art Museum, Fuller Garden Court

Free with museum admission

SAM’s annual Lunar New Year celebration this year features two different lion dance performances, drop-in art activities with local artists, and Year of the Snake-themed storytime.

Rain Or Shine Night Market

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 p.m.

Where: LULUMIÈRE, 1007 NE 52nd St, Seattle, WA 98105-4308, United States

LULUMIÈRE hosts its first-ever Lunar New Year market, featuring local makers’ works, including paper goods, jewelry, pottery, and more. The store will also have pies with classic, experimental, and Filipinx-inspired flavors, and a Vietnamese pop-up.

Lincoln District New Year (Tacoma)

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m.—4 p.m.

Where: Lincoln District, 3801 S Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98418

Free

The Lincoln District in Tacoma will this year host its 35th annual Lunar New Year celebration. The day will feature lion dances, family-friendly activities, pop-up markets showcasing local vendors and makers — and, of course, plenty of food.

Seattle Chinese Garden Lunar New Year Celebration

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.—3 p.m.

Where: Seattle Chinese Garden, South Seattle College Campus, 6000 16th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98106

The Seattle Chinese Garden’s Year of the Snake celebration will feature demonstrations, hands-on crafts, and live music.

Lunar New Year Night Market

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 3 p.m.—10 p.m.

Where: Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 6310 Northeast 74th Street Seattle, WA 98115

Seattle’s Night Market transforms into this year’s Lunar New Year Market. The market will feature more than 45 BIPOC makers, as well as a Mak Fai Drunken Lion Dance performance, live music, food, and a dance party.

CIDBIA’s Lunar New Year Celebration at Hing Hay Park

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 11:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m.

Where: Hing Hay Park, 423 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

Free

Ring in the Year of the Snake with the CIDBIA’s annual Lunar New Year celebration. The street festival, centered around Hing Hay Park, will be complete with vendor booths, dance and live music performances, and more than 40 food stalls offering a variety of Lunar New Year treats.

Readers can also check out our calendar for regularly updated lists of events.