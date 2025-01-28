Dietary traditions for the New Year: Healthy Asian food choices for 2025

As we step into the new year, it’s a time not only to celebrate with family and friends, but also to reflect on the year ahead and set our sights on our health, happiness, and prosperity. In many Asian cultures, food plays a central role in these celebrations, with certain dishes believed to bring good fortune, health, and longevity. This new year, why not embrace a healthy twist on some of these traditional dishes, turning them into opportunities for both nourishment and indulgence? While incorporating healthier versions of these foods can be fun, it can also be an opportunity to incorporate healthier eating habits into your life, whether you’re aiming to boost your nutrition or simply make better eating choices.

We’ll explore some dietary traditions and healthier adaptations of popular Asian New Year dishes that promote longevity and prosperity for better nutrition and wellbeing throughout the year.

Dumplings: A symbol of wealth and health

A staple in many Asian cultures, dumplings are an iconic dish during New Year celebrations. The round shape of dumplings is often said to resemble gold nuggets, symbolizing wealth and prosperity.

Healthy twist:

Use lean proteins, like ground chicken, turkey, or tofu, instead of fatty pork. Use whole wheat wrappers . Add more vegetables, such as shredded carrots, cabbage, spinach, bok choy, or mushrooms for added fiber and nutrients. Steam or pan-fry, rather than deep-fry, to reduce unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying also offers a crispy taste without the excess fat.



Nutritional tip: Pair your dumplings with a side of low-sodium soy sauce or a ginger-sesame dipping sauce for extra flavor without the added salt.

Fish: A symbol of abundance and longevity

In many Asian cultures, fish is a must-have during New Year’s meals, as it is believed to bring good luck and symbolizes abundance and surplus. The dish typically features a whole fish, often cooked with ginger, soy sauce, and vegetables. Fish is an excellent source of lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health

Healthy twist:

Forgo deep-fried and choose steamed, grilled, or baked to preserve nutrients and reduce added fats. Incorporate heart-healthy ingredients, like olive oil or avocado oil, while still keeping the traditional flavors with ginger and garlic. Choose salmon, mackerel, or sardines that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids for added heart health benefits.



Nutritional tip: Serve the fish alongside steamed or sautéed vegetables like bok choy, gai lan, spinach, or asparagus to create a balanced plate that’s high in fiber and low in refined carbs.

Noodles: For long life and happiness

Another common dish in many Asian New Year celebrations, long noodles (longevity noodles) are uncut noodles symbolizing a wish for a long and prosperous life. These noodles are often stir-fried with various meats, vegetables, and sauces.

Healthy twist:

Use whole grain noodles or even vegetable-based options, like zucchini noodles, sweet potato noodles, or buckwheat soba for a lower-carb, high-fiber alternative. Choose lean proteins, such as chicken breast or shrimp, or add plant-based proteins, like tofu, edamame, or tempeh to lower saturated fat content.



Nutritional tip: To make your noodle dish more filling, stir-fry the noodles with a mix of colorful, nutrient-rich vegetables like bell peppers, bok choy, gai lan, choy sum, mushrooms, spinach and pair with a light soy sauce or tamari, these noodles can be both delicious and nutritious.

Sticky rice cakes: Symbolizing progress and growth

These sticky rice cakes are often made from glutinous rice and are cooked in a sweet or savory broth.

Healthy twist:

Use whole grain glutinous rice flour or experiment with other gluten-free flours like brown rice flour for added fiber. Add in some chia seeds, quinoa, flaxseeds, or ground almonds for added fiber, protein, and healthy fats, turning this treat into a more balanced dish. Add more steamed vegetables or lean protein as a filling.



Nutritional tip: For a lighter version, use light soy sauce or tamari.

Sweet soups and desserts: For family unity and harmony

Many Asian cultures enjoy sweet dishes during the New Year to symbolize family togetherness and completeness. While these sweet treats can be high in sugar, making a healthier version can provide a sweet finish without all the added calories.

Healthy twist:

If making rice balls, use whole grain glutinous rice flour or experiment with other gluten-free flours like brown rice flour for added fiber. Fill the rice balls with red bean paste or lotus seed paste for a nutritious and lower-calorie alternative. Replace white sugar with healthier alternatives like honey, maple syrup, or even Stevia to reduce refined sugar intake. Consider trying dates to naturally sweeten soup, while maintaining a lower glycemic index. Consider using almond milk to make fillings creamy and rich without excess calories. Add healthy fats like crushed nuts or seeds for a satisfying texture and nutritional boost.



Nutritional tip: Size matters. Choose smaller portion sizes when indulging in sweets, and pair them with a cup of green tea or herbal tea to aid in digestion and balance blood sugar levels.

The key to better nutrition this New Year—and beyond—lies in mindful food choices. While indulging in traditional dishes, you can make small adjustments to ensure they support your health intentions. Here are some tips for incorporating more nutritious eating habits into your celebration:

Portion control : Enjoy the variety of dishes, but keep portions in check, especially for richer or higher-calorie foods.

Increase plant-based options : Incorporating more vegetables, legumes, and whole grains into your meals can boost fiber and antioxidants.

Hydration is key : Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and consider herbal teas or infused water for added flavor without excess sugar.

The New Year is an opportunity to start fresh, and with these healthier adaptations of beloved Asian dishes, you can celebrate the year ahead, while staying committed to your health goals. Whether you’re looking to live longer, improve your overall wellness, or simply eat more mindfully, your food array can be a beautiful, nourishing reflection of your aspirations for the future.

Happy New Year, and may it be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity!

Phuong Tran, MS, RDN, CD is a Home-Based Primary Care Dietitian for the Seattle VA Medical Center and a Consultant Dietitian for senior living communities. You can reach her at ptranrd@hotmail.com.