Seattle mom wins $10K on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

Janet Tan, a self-taught baker and owner of Fairyland Pastry, won $10,000 in the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Tan, originally from Malaysia and now based in Seattle, competed on the show’s “Santa’s Seaside Holiday” episode on Dec. 5. The challenge required contestants to decorate cookies and build 3D Christmas sandcastles, incorporating tropical fruit flavors into their designs. Tan, who was unfamiliar with working with coconuts, used her creativity to incorporate the ingredient into her dough.

Tan’s journey into baking began in 2020 when she started Fairyland Pastry as a hobby. Her business grew after making custom cookies for her children’s birthday parties, eventually leading to an opportunity to compete on national television.

In addition to the prize money, Tan hopes to expand her cookie business and continue sharing her art with a wider audience.