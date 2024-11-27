Seattle’s CID public forum addresses wave of stabbings, safety concerns

By Cheyna Kiakona

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Residents of Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) gathered with crucial council members and public safety officials during a public forum on Nov. 19 to address a recent wave of stabbings that has left the community on edge.

The meeting at the historic Chong Wa Benevolent Association building in the CID featured representatives from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the mayor’s office, the Seattle City Council, and other community organizations. Speakers updated residents regarding the ongoing investigation and city safety efforts, concluding with a Q&A session.

“Obviously, what happened was very terrifying, but it’s not the only incident of violence in Little Saigon, Chinatown-International District,” said Capt. Robert Brown. “We know that there are other incidents of violence that have been and continue to impact these neighborhoods.”

According to police, 10 people were stabbed in the CID over the course of two days on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. While patrol officers apprehended the suspect, 37-year-old Roland Jerome Lee, SPD is still investigating whether all of the stabbings were related.

“We in the homicide unit have very strong reason to believe that Lee is responsible for the stabbings that occurred on the seventh,” said Lt. Jason Verhoff of SPD’s homicide unit. “Detectives are working very diligently to identify additional victims or witnesses to come forward so that we can connect him to those crimes.”

Verhoff added that Lee is currently being held in the King County Correctional Facility with a $2 million bail posted. Lee has been formally charged with four counts of assault in the first degree and one count of assault in the fourth degree. His arraignment will take place on Nov. 27.

Sgt. David Sullivan, who was on the scene when the stabbings occurred near 12th Avenue and Jackson Street, thanked the community for stepping in and providing critical information that enabled patrol officers to make the arrest.

“We didn’t have any pictures, we didn’t know who the suspect was, and we did not have a video or anything that led us to it,” said Sullivan. “What we did have was very, very willing and eager officers, and even more importantly, we had a community that really wanted to help and put an end to this as quickly as possible. That community was the people that live here, the concerns they were expressing.”

During the forum’s Q&A session, many CID residents expressed safety concerns in addition to the stabbings, including the neighborhood’s ongoing gun violence, homelessness, and drug activity. According to Brien Chow, a Chong Wa Benevolent Association board member, the city needs to start being more “proactive” than “reactive” to community feedback.

“There’s a lot of people around the city that are scared to come to Chinatown because of the issues on 12th and Jackson, because of all the issues,” said Chow. “What is the city going to do to bring more people here because you are going to make this place a safer place. What are you going to do to bring people here to enjoy our community?”

Natalie Walton-Anderson, the mayor’s director of public safety, highlighted the Downtown Activation Team that began in September to carry out cleaning and safety operations in the CID and Little Saigon. She added that a CCTV ordinance was recently passed to aid SPD in resolving crime and investigations.

“The problems in terms of crime are in this area, unfortunately, and we are doing our best in partnership to try and address them and recognizing that this neighborhood, both the CID and Little Saigon, need the mayor’s office’s focus and attention,” said Walton-Anderson. “That is why we are dedicating the resources.”

Then-Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo also unveiled new budget improvements for public safety and homelessness, including funds for neighborhood safety ambassadors and mobile treatment vans.

In addition to city safety efforts, the forum’s organizers emphasized the importance of personal safety measures, providing pamphlets and information to connect community members with resources. Residents can reach out to the Anti-Bias and Anti-Hate Program to report incidents like physical assault and verbal harassment for support in eight different languages. SPD also supports the Smart911 service, a free system allowing members to plan ahead for emergencies and receive emergency alerts from around the city.

Walton-Anderson encouraged CID residents to attend monthly forums hosted every third Tuesday with city partners to continue receiving public safety updates.

“We need to continue to hear feedback from all of you in terms of how everything is working because perception is part of this, not just the data, but your perception and how you are feeling in your space is key,” said Walton-Anderson.