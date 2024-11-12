Enrollment for 2025 health coverage now open

This is sponsored content.

Open enrollment is ongoing (Nov. 1 – Jan. 15, 2025) and is the time everyone can enroll in health insurance for 2025. Washington Healthplanfinder invites everyone, regardless of immigration status, to enroll in health and dental insurance for 2025. Having health insurance helps you stay healthy through preventative care and ensures you can afford medical care when needed. With health insurance, your insurance company pays a portion of your medical bills. Washington Healthplanfinder offers many plans and savings to fit your lifestyle and budget. It is the only place where you can qualify for savings that reduce the monthly cost of health insurance.

How many Washington state undocumented immigrants are uninsured? How many are AAPI?

The Washington State Office of Financial Management estimates that there are 100,000 uninsured undocumented immigrants in Washington state. There is limited data on undocumented populations, so unfortunately, we do not know what percentage identify as AAPI. We encourage everyone to explore their coverage options on wahealthplanfinder.org. Trusted community partners are available to help community members, free of charge, understand health insurance, savings they may qualify for, and how to enroll in a plan. You can also call the Customer Support Center at 1-855-923-4633 (TTY/TDD: 1-855-627-9604). Help is available in over 200 languages!

Will enrolling in health insurance affect people’s immigration status or citizenship application?

No, enrolling in Washington Healthplanfinder will not affect your immigration status or citizenship application. Washington Healthplanfinder allows anyone who lives in Washington state to purchase or qualify for free/low-cost health insurance, regardless of their immigration status. When applying for health insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder, your information is only used to determine your eligibility for a health plan. State and federal laws protect the privacy of people applying for health insurance. The information you provide will not be used for immigration enforcement.

How much does it cost?

There is no cost to enroll in health insurance on Washington Healthplanfinder. However, depending on the plan you select, there may be a monthly cost (premium) or costs to visit a doctor, hospital, or obtain prescription medication. The cost someone pays for health insurance depends on factors such as income, family size, and where you live. There are state and federal savings that are only available on Washington Healthplanfinder, which can reduce the monthly cost of health insurance. Find a plan that meets you and your family’s individual needs and budget at wahealthplanfinder.org.

What are the specific cultural/linguistic considerations taken into account when communicating health care options to AAPIs?

Washington Healthplanfinder materials are translated into multiple languages based on need. Materials are also “transcreated,” which means that both the images and the language used are culturally appropriate. Washington Healthplanfinder works with community-based organizations and assisters (brokers and navigators) to ensure that communities are provided with culturally and linguistically appropriate services, materials, and assistance.

Where do people go to find out more and to enroll?

Anyone in Washington, regardless of immigration status, who does not have health insurance through an employer, family member, or other options, is eligible. The Washington Healthplanfinder application will help determine if residents are eligible for Apple Health (Medicaid) or qualify for savings to help purchase health insurance.

What outreach strategies are being used to ensure AAPIs are aware of these healthcare options and how to enroll?

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange (also known as “The Exchange,” which operates Washington Healthplanfinder) has partnered with and is providing funding to community-based organizations (including many that serve AAPI communities) to assist with outreach during open enrollment (the time when customers enroll in a health insurance plan for 2025). These organizations have the established trust of the communities they serve and know how to connect with them in a linguistically and culturally appropriate way. The Exchange has also placed ads in various multilingual and multicultural outlets and platforms, including several that reach AAPI communities.

What are the key benefits of enrolling in health and dental insurance through WA Healthplanfinder, particularly for underserved communities like the AAPI population?

Washington Healthplanfinder is the only place Washingtonians can access federal and state savings that reduce the cost of their health insurance. Right now, subsidies are greater than they’ve ever been, with households that make up to 400% of the federal poverty level qualifying for savings. As a result, monthly premiums are at a historic low, making it more affordable than ever to access health insurance. We know addressing affordability is essential to ensuring BIPOC populations, including the AAPI community, have access to health coverage. Our hope is that the federal and state governments continue funding savings at the current level to ensure all Washingtonians have access to high-quality health insurance plans.

Apply in a number of ways:

Website: wahealthplanfinder.org

Mobile app: WaPlanfinder

Call: 1-855-923-4633 (TTY/TDD: 1-855-627-9604)

When do people need to sign up?

Open enrollment started on Nov. 1st and runs through Jan. 15, 2025. Outside of open enrollment, if you experience a qualifying life event, such as the birth of a child or the loss of employer coverage, you may qualify for a special enrollment period.