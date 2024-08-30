King County unveils plan to advance racial equity and health

In a recent community celebration, Public Health – Seattle & King County rolled out a new five-year strategic plan aimed at enhancing health and well-being across the county. This plan, developed through extensive collaboration with nearly 100 community partners and Public Health staff, is designed to address health disparities and ensure a more equitable future for all residents, including Asian communities.

The plan is grounded in the commitment to racial equity and anti-racism, driven by lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and King County’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis. The goal is to dismantle barriers that have historically marginalized communities and create systemic changes that center equity in public health efforts.

King County Executive Dow Constantine emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “For every person in King County to be able to thrive, everyone must have the best chance to be healthy, and that’s why a strong public health focus is so important. I am grateful for our community partners who helped build this plan and look forward to their collaboration in carrying it forward.”

The plan outlines five key areas of focus over the next five years:

Climate and Health and additional emerging threats to community health and wellbeing including gun violence prevention, overdose prevention, health for people experiencing homelessness, and youth behavioral health;

Policy, information and partnerships: The plan emphasizes policy development, equitable communications, and strengthening partnerships, particularly with organizations serving Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Additional key components in the plan include modernizing data systems and making it easier for community organizations to work with Public Health;

A stronger health department that provides equitable and effective everyday services: Supporting the current workforce, preparing for future public health emergencies, and promoting workforce well-being including a racially diverse workforce are essential to our success.

Dr. Faisal Khan, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County, expressed enthusiasm about the plan’s potential. “Our strategic plan will have a transformative impact, with a commitment to racial equity at its core,” Khan said.

To learn more about the plan and its initiatives, visit the Strategic Plan website or view coverage on King County TV.