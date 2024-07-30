White House convenes leaders to address mental health disparities 

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The White House is giving long overdue attention to the status of mental health among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), hosting a convention on the matter in Washington, D.C. on July 24. Timed during National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, the event co-hosted by the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), drew insights from federal initiatives and grassroots advocates alike. Key discussions highlighted disparities exacerbated by the pandemic, including barriers to care, stigma, and cultural sensitivities in mental health services.

“I have four generations of mental health illness in my family,” said Erika Moritsugu, deputy assistant to the president and the first AAPI senior liaison. “But we didn’t have words like clinical depression or suicidal ideation.” There was no accessibility to mental health services, perhaps due to language barriers, but also there was a lack of seeking that care due to the stigma of mental health amongst AAPIs and the nation at large. If care was there and care was sought, more likely than not, it was not culturally sensitive and pushed people away more than it healed or helped.

“These are things that we hold and that we carry forward,” said Moritsugu.

“We know that, especially emerging from the pandemic, there are so many mental health challenges,” said Krystal Ka’ai, executive director of WHIAANHPI and the President’s Advisory Commission on AA & NHPIs. “Not just our communities but our country” is experiencing a mental health crisis. Statistically, “racial and ethnic minority populations—including AA & NHPIs” endure more challenges and disparities than other demographics when accessing health care and have higher suicide rates (notably, especially amongst teenagers) and lower treatment rates than other groups, according to the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Rachel Levine. Depression in adults is also higher for AA & NHPIs than in other demographics. “We have not truly made progress in health equity unless we have all made progress.”

What is working so far?

The “988 HOTLINE” was touted as one of the Biden administration’s greatest successes, mainly due to the availability of translation assistance in multiple languages. Along with “988,” enhanced 24/7 “crisis care” has been implemented within the healthcare system, which includes mobile crisis care through Medicare and Medicaid. Funding has been allocated by the Department of Justice to address the rise in anti-AAPI hate crimes. Schools have been given $500 million in mental health resources.The Department of Labor has developed a “tool kit” to combat workplace stress. In addition, the federal government vows to take steps in the coming years to further reduce suicide rates.

“One in five Asian Americans experience mental health issues” due to being on the receiving end of racism and anti-Asian hate,” Moritsugu said.

“As we partner across different sectors, we can begin to chip away at the devastating impacts hate has on our communities,” said Anne Saw from DePaul University, who has collaborated with community members and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Office of Behavioral Health Equity. She’s part of a work group that developed a “healing, empowerment, awareness, and resilience toolbox” (HEART) full of resources to “support community well-being, belonging, and healing from hate.” Saw is also involved in California’s Healing Our People Through Engagement (HOPE) program, which brings together community members who have been impacted by racism [in order] to engage in radical healing.

Room for improvement

Let’s start with that “988 HOTLINE” which, according to Pata Suyemoto, executive director of the National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association, could use some improvement.

“There are a number of issues that need to be addressed before it can reach its full potential,” Suyemoto said. “988” still “lacks the essential integration, inclusivity, and sensitivity needed to meet the specific needs of AA & NHPI communities.” Suyemoto and others brought up the need for not just someone in healthcare on the other side of the phone line, but call center healthcare professionals who are schooled in the different cultures they might encounter so as to provide appropriate care to those individuals.

Suyemoto added that AAPIs are the least likely to even be aware of the “988 HOTLINE.” “There needs to be a ‘988’ awareness campaign on platforms that AA & NHPIs use, like Line, WhatsApp, or We Chat, as well as other in-language media.” Not to mention the need to continue to combat the resistance to seeking help for emotional or mental concerns at all. That includes contacting law enforcement.

“77% of Black and 72% of Hispanic and 80% of LGBTQIA Americans say they would be afraid that the police would hurt their loved ones or themselves while responding to a mental health crisis. And 28% of Blacks and 28% of AAPI Americans are significantly less comfortable going to law enforcement officers in a crisis than their white and Hispanic American counterparts.”

Without a doubt, the most moving portion of the event was when two high schoolers came to the mic, part of AAPI Youth Rising, a youth-led organization formed in 2020 during the pandemic due to the rise in anti-Asian hate, which now has chapters in 35 states. These young people made it clear that there is much work still to be done to ease the challenges of AAPI teens plagued by the model minority myth or the negativity they face whenever a country such as China is in the news. They read statements from classmates, such as: “I’m conflicted on how I should feel about my background. And whether people see me as someone from there (Asia)…My classmates make fun of Asians in class. And ask if it bothers me. I don’t say anything because I don’t want to be targeted.” When they attempt to bring up their stress and anxiety to their parents, they find that “they don’t believe in mental health.” Afraid to celebrate their heritage due to the “politicization of diversity,” they become more and more isolated.

In spite of advances made by the White House administration in this arena, many AAPIs of all ages still do not know how or where to turn for help.

“While we have made great progress,” said Moritsugu, “I encourage you to continue forward. There’s a lot more to do.”

