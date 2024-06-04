Volunteers wanted for South Asian Alzheimer’s study

Researchers at Rutgers University are looking for volunteers to take part in a study to help them better understand why South Asians populations are at a heightened risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

They are specifically looking for people from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka between the ages 45 to 70—and who have one or more parents with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Distinct populations present unique risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. But little is known about the specific characteristics that place South Asian populations at risk. This is particularly concerning due to the heightened prevalence of Type 2 diabetes within these communities, a condition strongly associated with an increased susceptibility to Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

The study will delve into various factors associated with Alzheimer’s disease, including genetic predisposition, lifestyle choices (including physical activity, nutrition and sleep), socio-economic factors and social determinants of health. Every couple of years, the participants will go through a thorough check-up—from filling out surveys to doing cognitive tests, getting blood work done, and undergoing brain scans.

To find out more or participate in the study email adrd@bhi.rutgers.edu.