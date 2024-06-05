Seattle strengthens ties with Korea — MOU signed for SMEs and startups

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday, to bolster investment and job opportunities with Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups in Seattle.



The MOU is a result of Harrell’s International Leadership Mission to South Korea, marking a milestone in fostering business development and welcoming Korean enterprises to Seattle’s vibrant ecosystem.

Seogjin Kang, president of KOSME said, “This landmark agreement with the City will help bring even more Korean enterprises to the region. We are grateful to Mayor Bruce Harrell.”



“Seattle, renowned for its tech-friendly environment, offers an ideal landscape for Korean SMEs seeking entry,” said Seo Eun-ji, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle.

This agreement aims to enhance collaboration in business development, including sharing information beneficial for Korean SMEs in Seattle, arranging seminars for technological innovation, and facilitating expansion into each other’s markets.

