When are you up to date with COVID-19 vaccines?

The “up-to-date” definition for COVID-19 vaccination has been through many iterations. It’s important to stay informed on the latest COVID-19 vaccine information in order to be sure that you and your loved ones, your patients and your community are up to date.

The 2023–2024 updated COVID-19 vaccines more closely targets the XBB lineage of the Omicron variant and could restore protection against severe COVID-19 that may have decreased over time. CDC anticipates the updated vaccines will be better at fighting currently circulating variants.

Below is the latest guidance:

People aged 5—64 years:

You are up to date when you get 1 updated 2023–2024 COVID-19 vaccine.

Children aged 6 months—4 years:

Children Who Are Not Vaccinated: Children aged 6 months–4 years should get two or three doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine depending on which vaccine they receive. For more information, click or tap here .

Children Who Got Previous COVID-19 Vaccine(s): Children aged 6 months–4 years who got COVID-19 vaccines before September 12, 2023, should get one or two doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine depending on which vaccine and the number of doses they’ve previously received. For more information, click or tap here .

Everyone aged 65 years and older:

People aged 65 years and older who received 1 dose of any updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Novavax) should receive 1 additional dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the previous updated dose. For more Novavax information, click or tap here.

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get additional doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine.

How well COVID-19 vaccines work

People who are up to date have lower risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 than people who are unvaccinated or who have not completed the doses recommended for them by CDC.

Additional updated COVID-19 vaccine doses can help restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination.

CDC will continue to provide updates as they learn more.

About COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and dying. As with other vaccine-preventable diseases, you are best protected from COVID-19 when you stay up to date with the recommended vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccines recommended for use in the United States:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

Novavax

Getting vaccines if you recently had COVID-19

If you recently had COVID-19, you still need to stay up to date with your vaccines, but you may consider delaying your vaccine by 3 months.

Reinfection is less likely in the weeks to months after infection. However, certain factors could be reasons to get a vaccine sooner rather than later, such as:

personal risk of severe disease,

risk of disease in a loved one or close contact,

local COVID-19 hospital admission level ,

and the most common COVID-19 variant currently causing illness.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, please visit the CDC website.

Source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html