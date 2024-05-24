Violent attack on Chinese American sparks outcry in Chicago

Kevin Qin—a Chinese American—was kicked and punched outside a grocery store in Chicago’s South Loop on Tuesday night. A group of seven to ten men reportedly approached the 41-year-old, and one of them yelled, “Yo, this Chinese (expletive) is like trying to gain up on me or something.”



Qin said he was pulled from behind and surrounded by the group, before being dragged to the ground and losing consciousness.



Police are investigating the incident.



Qin and community activists are calling the attack a hate crime, although police have not classified it as such.



The attack was interrupted by a bystander, which allowed Qin to run and call police. He was taken to the hospital.

Qin, who said he served with the U.S. Marines in Iraq, said he’s fortunate he wasn’t hurt worse.

“I did what I had to do to protect myself, but not everyone has the same kind of training,” he said.