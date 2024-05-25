Staff protest prompts closure of Wing Luke Museum

The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience found itself embroiled in controversy this week as staff members staged a walkout on Wednesday, in protest of content featured in a new exhibit.

The museum’s website announced its temporary closure, with plans to provide updates soon. Additionally, Saturday’s scheduled Spring Market event was canceled.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the museum addressed the recent walkout, stating that it stemmed from concerns regarding the content displayed in the exhibit titled “Confronting Hate Together.” The exhibit aims to explore issues of anti-Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander hate, Black hate, and anti-Jewish hate.

However, the controversy arose over the inclusion of what some staff members perceived as Zionist language in the exhibit. A collective of museum workers participating in the walkout expressed solidarity with Palestine and objected to what they described as platforming colonial and white supremacist perspectives.

The Instagram account “Wlm4palestine” posted a call for support, urging followers to email the Wing Luke Museum’s executive leadership to voice their concerns.

The Wing Luke Museum said it looks forward to reopening its doors in the future and continuing to serve the community.