In memory of Matt Chan — A community advocate and Emmy award-winning television producer

By James Tabafunda

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Matt Chan fought hard to preserve the Chinatown-International District (CID), a battle aimed at earning the respect he felt the neighborhood deserved. His death two months ago, at 71, leaves a legacy of hope to others who also believe in a more inclusive society.

Chan’s dedicated efforts were recognized as residents from around the neighborhood, supporters across Seattle, and lawmakers joined his family at a private memorial service. The group of about 140 people gathered at Joyale Seafood Restaurant on May 16. Displays of photos taken throughout his life, created by Joanne Kho and Lori Chan, stood near the entrance of the restaurant’s banquet area.

Emcee and veteran broadcast journalist Enrique Cerna said, “I think that Matt would be very pleased that all of you were here tonight.” A memorial video narrated by Cerna kicked off the event.

The video tribute began with the 1967 hit song “Soul Man” by Sam & Dave playing in the background. Cerna’s narration began, “Matt Chan had a lot of soul. He could be bold and brash, with a biting sense of humor that often included the word ‘we.’”

Early life

Chan was born Feb. 12, 1953. He and his sister, Madeline, born in 1950, grew up in southeast Portland, Oregon. They were the fourth-generation Chinese American children of Art and Rosie Chan. After graduating from Cleveland High School, he attended the University of Oregon.

In the video, Cerna said he initially considered a career in geology. However, his interest in storytelling and television production led him to study broadcast communications instead.

Chan began his television broadcasting career at Oregon Public Broadcasting, then moved to Seattle to work as a producer of public service announcements.

“Matt and I met in 1979 when he came to work at KING Television. He was only there 11 months, but he left a significant impression,” Cerna said.

“He brought creativity to those spots. He brought entertainment to those spots, and his knowledge of technology back then produced high-quality spots.”

“Matt and I connected at a public affairs dinner not long after he started at KING. We were the only two people of color in the room, and we gravitated toward each other and immediately became friends.”

After that job, Chan joined KPIX-TV in San Francisco, where he met his wife, Gei.

“The first date with Matt is definitely memorable. I didn’t know him well, only knew him for about two weeks, and he didn’t have a date for the Emmys. And he asked me to go, you know, if I would be interested in going,” she said in the video.

“When it came to the category of producer, he won, and he was stunned. He thanked me.”

Returning to Seattle, Chan founded Screaming Flea Productions Inc. in 1998, specializing in nonfiction and reality TV programming. His hit reality TV series, “Hoarders,” premiered on A&E in August 2009, exploring the lives of people struggling with compulsive hoarding disorder.

In 2011, he was named to The Hollywood Reporter’s Reality Power List, which ranks the most influential professionals in reality television production. Chan was the only producer working outside the New York and Los Angeles markets to make the list and the sole person of color.

Community advocate and impact on the community

He emerged as a leading voice at a public demonstration held in Hing Hay Park in 2022. The rally protested King County’s plan to expand the capacity of an existing homeless shelter that the community felt was imposed without prior consultation. His leadership was instrumental in the county’s subsequent decision to cancel the expansion project.

Chan lent his production skills to nonprofits like El Centro de la Raza, producing videos for its virtual gala with Cerna. His skills as a storyteller also have proven to be invaluable to the next generation of leaders interested in public service.

Sam Cho, a commissioner on the Port of Seattle Commission, gave Chan’s eulogy following the memorial video.

“He was a solid, trusted colleague, mentor, and friend,” Cho said. “For myself and many of us who first entered the space of elected politics, Matt helped us find our voice. And he didn’t do it because he expected favors or clout. He did it because he believed in us.”

Chan also advised his mentees to highlight resilience and adversity in their campaign ads, themes that resonate with broader audiences and avoid appearing self-serving.

“Whether it’s the story of a son of immigrants from South Korea, the child of a refugee from Ethiopia or Vietnam, or the Yonsei Japanese American, it was that relatability that helped us move the hearts of voters. So, it’s safe to say that without Matt Chan, there would be no Commissioner Sam Cho. There would be no (state) Senator Joe Nguyen, no (Port of Seattle) Commissioner Toshiko Grace Hasegawa. If you believe there is a new generation and a wave of talented politicians in our region today, Matt Chan saw it first. Matt’s wisdom was in seeing the potential in you and cultivating it,” Cho said.

He recounted his final meeting with Chan the night before his death. He said Chan’s last piece of wisdom was, “Don’t let it get personal, and don’t take anything personal.” He then thanked his mentor for helping many people find their own, unique voices.

Cho said, “His response was short and simple: ‘All I did was try and show you the way.’ You did more than that, brother. You paved it for us.”

In 2021, Chan joined Mayor Bruce Harrell’s administration as a special advisor for public engagement.

“That’s what I want in my administration. I like disruptors in my administration. Tell me where I’m wrong, which is half the time. So, just tell me where I need to be on issues. I’ll do all the research and have good values, but Matt, disrupt,” said Harrell.

“He worked in our IT department, Channel 21, to change the narrative of Seattle. I said, ‘You have no holds barred in what you want to do and how you want to create,’ and he was doing a marvelous, marvelous job.”

He and Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo presented a proclamation to Gei Chan. The city celebrates the contributions and achievements of its residents, especially those from historically disadvantaged communities.

Woo said, “He helped marginalized voices, protected his community, and most of all, empowered his community, our community. His mentorship and inspiration extended to many people, and so the city of Seattle honors Matt Chan through his passing, which is a great loss to our community, our city, our nation. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and build our vision for a thriving, innovative, and inclusive Seattle for decades to come. Therefore, as a testament to his remarkable contributions and enduring legacy, the mayor of Seattle and the Seattle City Council proclaim Feb. 12th to be Matt Chan Day in Seattle.”

Tribute

Former KING-TV news anchor Lori Matsukawa first met Chan a decade ago when he interviewed her for a video about the CID. She said, “Matt was a community fighter until the end. Whether it was public safety, housing, or racism, he was determined to make sure community voices were heard. He was, in a word, fearless.”

Closing remarks

Gei Chan said she was rarely speechless.

“When Matt passed, the community, all of you, wonderful, wonderful friends and family all reached out to us. And it was a huge comfort. We saw things on social media, and we got flowers,” she said.

“And you said all these wonderful, amazing things about how Matt impacted your lives in all these different ways. But what you don’t know is how much you enhanced and enriched Matt’s life. His last few years, especially, were difficult, but you all kept him going. And I have so much gratitude for all of you.”

She said there were many people present “from all facets of his life all sitting in front of me.”

“I am just floored and totally, totally comforted. Thank you all so, so much.”

In honor of her husband’s life, donations are encouraged to the following organizations: Wing Luke Museum, InterIm CDA, International Community Health Services, Northwest Asian Weekly, International Examiner, and Converge Media.

“We stand on your shoulders. But now, it’s time to let those shoulders rest. We’ll take it from here. We are forever a part of your legacy, and you a part of ours,” Cho said.

To view more tributes to Matt Chan, go to www.facebook.com/matt.chan.965.

