Immunize.org launches vaccination website

According to the COVID-19 and other Respiratory Illness Vaccines: A Partner Newsletter, Immunize.org has launched an updated educational website for the general public with straightforward and accurate information about vaccination, including basic facts about vaccines and the diseases they prevent, and personal testimonies from people affected by vaccine-preventable diseases.

VaccineInformation.org provides useful information on COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines, including:

COVID-19 information overview: In addition to providing basic information about COVID-19 and its symptoms, the overview highlights:

Some people including those with minor or no symptoms will develop post-COVID conditions that may last for months or longer, these conditions are also called “long COVID.”

Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious COVID-19 illness. Vaccination also reduces the risk of long COVID.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost in the United States. If you have health insurance, go to an in-network vaccine provider. Eligible children may access COVID-19 vaccine through Vaccines for Children Program participating providers. If you are age 19 years or older and uninsured or if your insurance does not cover COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC Bridge Program makes COVID-19 vaccine available to you at no cost. The Bridge Program is available through December 2024.

COVID-19 vaccine schedule: All people age 6 months and older should be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children younger than age 5 years being vaccinated for the first time need two or three doses, depending upon the brand of vaccine used. People with moderate to severe immunocompromise for the first time need 2 or 3 doses, depending upon the brand of vaccine, and they may need to be revaccinated more frequently than most people. CDC updates its COVID-19 vaccination recommendations periodically. Ask your healthcare provider if you are up to date.

COVID-19 resources:

Vaccinations for Infants and Children, Age 0-10 Years : Listing and schedule for all vaccines recommended for children through age 10 years.

When Do Children and Teens Need Vaccinations : A printable, easy-to-read chart of vaccines by age, birth through 18 years old.

Vaccinations Needed During Pregnancy : A list of the vaccinations people need during pregnancy.

Featured video on “Ask the Experts: COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy”: In this video for healthcare providers and the public, Dr. Kelly Moore, President and CEO of Immunize.org, explains the importance of getting COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant.

Information on how to improve the vaccination experience: People of any age can feel a bit anxious about getting a shot. Some may be so anxious that they avoid vaccination…even when they know it’s important. Learn more about simple ways to help any child or adult feel better and more confident when getting vaccinated.

Where to get vaccinated: Visit Vaccines.gov to locate a COVID-19 vaccine provider, including nearby Bridge Program participating locations. The process includes finding a vaccine location and scheduling an appointment. Accommodations are available for those with disabilities, and information is provided for those with allergies related to vaccines.

About VaccineInformation.org:

VaccineInformation.org is a project of Immunize.org. This site presents straightforward information about vaccine-preventable diseases and their vaccines.

Launched in 2002 by the Immunization Action Coalition (IAC, now Immunize.org) in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), VaccineInformation.org covers the entire lifespan, from infants and children to preteens, teens, and throughout adulthood



