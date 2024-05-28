Hing Hay Park event Marks Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, a commemorative event was held at Hing Hay Park on May 27, organized by Cathay Post 186.

The event saw over 150 attendees gathered to honor veterans, with highlights including the raising of the flag by a Boy Scout troop and a rendition of the national anthem by the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team. Notable officials in attendance included Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, along with Seattle Councilmember Tanya Woo, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, and Bellevue Councilmember Janice Zahn.