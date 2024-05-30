CISC raises $203K

Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) said it raised $203,000 to improve the lives of families, youth, and seniors.

The 2024 CISC Friendship Dinner, held on May 18 at The Westin Bellevue, concluded with immense gratitude for the generous support received.

Executive Director Michael Itti told donors, “Your kindness and commitment to our cause inspire us to continue our work with renewed energy and dedication.”



CISC offers information, referral, advocacy, social, and support services.

